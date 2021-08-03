Wabash Valley colleges go back to masking

Indiana State University doctoral student Verley Lanns-Isaac had gotten used to not wearing a mask this summer.
But as of Tuesday, ISU is again requiring them to be worn indoors.
Lanns-Isaac said she’s “enjoyed the freedom” of not having to mask, whether on or off campus. Wearing one fogs up her glasses and it’s uncomfortable, she said.
“However, I do understand the reason for the current mandate … is because of the Delta variant,” she said while at Cunningham Library. “I think safety is more important. It’s uncomfortable, yes,” but she’s hoping masking will benefit everyone, despite the discomfort.
She is vaccinated and hopes more people get vaccinated “so things can get back to normal.”
Face coverings are once again required while indoors at Indiana State University, Ivy Tech Community College and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. The rule applies regardless of vaccination status.
“This is not an easy decision to make, but it is the right and responsible course of action in light of recent announcements from federal and state public health officials,” ISU President Deborah Curtis said in message to the campus community.
Curtis also wrote, “By resuming the requirement, it is our goal that on-campus, in-person academic and campus life activities and experiences [including university events at full capacity] may be preserved throughout the upcoming academic calendar. Wearing our face coverings indoors will help minimize transmission of the virus while we get back to the on-campus experiences that we treasure.”
Some question the effectiveness of masking, including Steven Templeton, an associate professor of microbiology at the IU School of Medicine on the ISU campus.
School and public health officials are under a lot of pressure, Templeton said. “The virus is doing what it’s going to do. It’s mutating and following the path of least resistance.”
While he questions the effectiveness of masking, he believes the COVID vaccination provides the best chance for limiting the severity of disease, especially among the elderly. “It lowers the risk considerably in terms of getting seriously ill,” Templeton said.
As far as masking, “I’m definitely not in favor of children wearing them,” he said. Children are at very low risk of getting severe COVID and he believes it’s “disruptive” for them to be wearing masks six hours a day in school.
Robin Crumrin, dean of library services at ISU, supports the university’s decision on indoor masking. “I was actually planning on wearing my mask indoors once students returned — not knowing the status of vaccination for different people — especially with the upsurge of the Delta variant,” she said. “I was really concerned about that.”
Masking indoors “is taking some getting used to, though,” Crumrin said. She’s gotten used to not wearing a mask.
Holly Coffelt, ISU music education major, said of the indoor mask requirement, “I don’t think it’s a bad thing if it keeps everyone safe.” She’s also vaccinated. “I got vaccinated the first day I could,” she said.
Ivy Tech’s mandate is for all campuses statewide.
The state’s community college system said the change in policy is a result of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated masking guidance issued last week.
“The college has consistently followed CDC guidance throughout the pandemic to ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and communities,” the posting says.
The number of individuals getting infected with the COVID-19 virus is on the rise again, and as a result the CDC has recommended that all individuals, vaccinated and unvaccinated, wear face coverings indoors in areas of the country where infection rates are at a substantial or high transmission levels, according to Ivy Tech.
“Almost two-thirds of our campus locations are currently in either in high or substantially high areas of infections,” Ivy Tech said on its website.
The facial covering policy will not result in any changes to course schedules or how courses are offered and should not impact activities and normal operations as Ivy Tech’s fall semester begins.
Both ISU and Ivy Tech said vaccinations have been shown to be a strong defense against COVID-19 and its current and emerging variants.
At Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, the COVID taskforce has a meeting scheduled for this week to review masking policies to determine if changes are needed, said B.J. Riley, director of marketing.
According to Rose-Hulman, all individuals at the institute will be required to wear face masks inside all buildings on campus, unless alone in their own private office, workspace or room. “This requirement applies to all students, faculty, staff, and visitors regardless of vaccination status.”
