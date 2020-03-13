Churches in the Wabash Valley are adapting their schedules and practices given the COVID-19 pandemic and the recommendations against people gathering in large numbers.
Maryland Community Church has two campuses in the Terre Haute area. In a video update posted to the church’s Facebook site, Senior Pastor Scot Longyear said the church would switch to livestream-only this Sunday, with services available on the church’s website and on Facebook at 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
“Here’s what you have to know,” the pastor told viewers. “Our mission will never change. We are all about helping people take a step closer to Christ, whether it’s a tornado or a hurricane or it’s a coronavirus that comes in. ... I’ll see you live Sunday with our worship team.”
New Life Fellowship is another popular Terre Haute congregation, also with two locations. On its website, New Life announced it will not have services on either campus but would instead be live streaming from its website and Facebook page at 10 a.m. Future services and events will be adjusted as needed.
“We will continue to monitor the appropriate news, government, and health agencies that are providing updates. I am encouraging everyone to take precautions in daily activities, especially those members who are the most at risk,” said Pastor Jeff Harpole.
At Terre Haute First Baptist Church, Senior Pastor John Campbell posted a message on Facebook saying, “We have decided to suspend our public worship services for the next two Sundays – March 15 and March 22, and all other activities in our building through March 28. ... We will evaluate week to week after that.”
The congregation has an average Sunday morning worship attendance of 300 people, and Campbell said an average of 2,000 people go through the building during the week, including the preschool and ministry activities. To help members stay connected to the church community, an online version of church is being set up on the church website. Leaders are also coordinating outreach and care.
Eastside Church of Christ at 4025 College Avenue in Terre Haute posted an announcement on its Facebook page saying classes, worship services and small groups will be conducted Sunday. Church elders encouraged those not feeling well to say home.
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church on East Davis Drive plans to conduct both Sunday morning worship services, as both services currently have attendance under the 250 threshold, and there had been no cases of coronavirus reported in Vigo County as of Friday.
In a message on the church’s Facebook page, Senior Pastor Dennis Ticen asks that anyone feeling sick stay home and take advantage of the 10:30 a.m. livestream of the service on Facebook. Ticen said a re-evaluation is planned for next week, and Mount Pleasant will suspend the Tuesday evening Grace Unlimited ministry until the end of March.
At United Methodist Temple on U.S. 41 South, the “parade wave” has been implemented instead of handshakes and hugs to follow social distancing as recommended by the CDC.
“We plan on continuing our worship services and invite all who are looking for hope in these fearful times to come and join us,” said Pastor Rebecca Smith. “We have multiple hand washing/sanitizing sites throughout the building at the entrance doors as well as into the sanctuary.”
For Catholics, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis is excusing from Sunday Mass those who might have concerns about the potential for exposure to the coronavirus. The dispensation is immediate and continues until further notice.
Archbishop Charles C. Thompson said, “Members of the faithful who are elderly, particularly those with underlying health conditions, and those with a comprised immune system or who are ill are especially encouraged to take advantage of this dispensation.
St. Benedict Catholic Church on South Ninth Street in Terre Haute will be open during its usual worship times this Sunday. However, all other parish activities or events have been canceled until further notice.
Church business manager Terran L. Williams said the soup kitchen will continue to serve meals Mondays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a “take-and-go” style lunch be distributed.
The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods have announced they will be closing their Motherhouse to visitors through March 31. The closures include Providence Hall, the Church of the Immaculate Conception, the Shrine of Saint Mother Theodore Guerin and the Blessed Sacrament Chapel. In addition, Mass at the church will be closed to the public through March 31.
The closings do not affect portions of Providence Spirituality & Conference Center. O’Shaughnessy Dining Room (including Sunday brunch), and Linden Leaf Gifts will remain open, as will the White Violet Center for Eco-Justice and its Farm Store.
Contact Mark Fitton at mark.fitton@tribstar.com or 812-231-4333. Tribune-Star reporter Lisa Trigg also contributed to this report.
