Postponed or canceled

• St. Patrick School's parade and party set for today have been reset for May 5.

• Indiana MATHCOUNTS Competition at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology previously scheduled for today is postponed.

• reTHink Inc.'s Replay Runway event scheduled for today (Saturday, March 14) has been postponed; makeup date is to be determined.

• The Wabash Valley Indiana State Literacy Association's Literacy Showcase previously set for today at The Meadows Shopping Center is canceled.