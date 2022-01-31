Wabash Valley braces for snow, ice

A winter storm watch has been issued from Wednesday afternoon until 1 a.m. Friday with varying expectations for the outcome — but around 4 inches of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice are anticipated.
Wednesday's forecast calls for morning rain morphing into a combination of snow and rain beginning around noon. The wintry mix will continue for several hours and become pure snowfall around 4 p.m.
Jason Tiller, communications director for the Indiana Department of Transportation Southwest, said the forecasts had been a "mixed bag. All models we're running seem to disagree with one another."
Dorene Hojnicki, director of the Vigo County Emergency Management Agency, said, "This is an hour-by-hour track — we won't know much until late Tuesday, early Wednesday, and it depends on the storm track."
Bryan Driskill, the lead foreman for the Terre Haute Street Department, has been monitoring the situation via various services since Saturday. Terre Haute's plowing teams are scheduled to rotate 12-hour shifts, with the city's dozen trucks beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Trucks won't start spreading salt and brine until the snow ends — they'll be too busy plowing non-stop.
Larry Robbins, the county engineer for the Vigo County Highway Department, says the county is ready for anything but will need to track how the storm develops: forecasts vary from minimal ice to a quarter-inch of it, and from four to 12 inches of snow.
"If we get something significant, we'll get our crews out there for 12-hour shifts around the clock," he said. He added that 26 or 27 trucks were ready as of Monday, and that a couple more could be ready by Wednesday.
"We have enough full crews — more coverage than we need," he said. "We're good with salt and sand and material. If we get ice, we can treat that, too, though it's more difficult."
At INDOT, "We plan for the worst-case scenario, and as models change, (we) adjust accordingly," Tiller said. "We'll get out in front of the storm during the rain and monitor the pavement temperatures. When it hits 34, 35, we begin the pre-treatment with salt and brine. Then we'll get the ice, then the snow and the pre-treatment will break off, making it easy to push off the roads.
Robbins advises motorists to stay off the roads if possible and be on the lookout for the trucks. Also, pack vehicles with blankets, water and other necessities in case motorists get stranded in the inclement weather.
Tiller added, "Slow down for the conditions. There's a responsibility you have to take. And leave extra time for travel. Plan ahead. Know before you go."
Driskill said, "If there's ice, stay home. If there's an inch of snow, travel safe, and give the plows plenty of room. If you see a plow truck with its lights on, take care — they want to get home, too."
Power outages and tree damage are also possible due to the ice.
Counties affected by the storm warning include Vigo, Clay, Sullivan, Owen, Delaware, Randolph, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Henry, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby and Rush.
The Terre Haute City Council meeting originally scheduled for this Thursday has been postponed to Feb. 10 because of the forecast.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
