The Indiana Arts Commission at Indianapolis recently announced that eight Indiana arts organizations and cultural programming providers will receive over $1 million in grants from the National Endowment for the Arts.
In the Wabash Valley, Art Spaces, Terre Haute, received a grant of $75,000.
The NEA will be awarding more than $84 million nationwide during this second round of grants supporting 1,144 projects.
Visit arts.gov to learn more.
