Wabash River RDA presents to IEDC on West Central Indiana’s READI proposal

The Wabash River Regional Development Authority presented to the Indiana Economic Development Corp. on the region’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI proposal. Earlier this fall, the Wabash River RDA submitted a comprehensive proposal for projects totaling nearly $300 million for west-central Indiana.
Through the READI proposal, the IEDC tasked regions across the state to submit proposals with idea-ready and shovel-ready projects that address the overall quality of life for their region. The Wabash River RDA submitted projects spanning Clay, Knox, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties with over $73 million in matching READI requests. Over 40 unique projects spanning the six counties were included in the proposal.
West-central Indiana’s proposal is one of 17 regional proposals submitted. The IEDC plans to award $500 million in funding across the state. With the IEDC’s advice to utilize regional planning efforts and creative visions for the future, the Wabash River RDA submitted its $73 million proposal knowing it was bold and transformational.
The second phase of the funding process included a 30-minute presentation and 20-minute question-and-answer session to members of the IEDC selection committee.
“Today was an opportunity for us to further our region’s story. The region’s READI proposal is all centered around funding projects that enhance our quality of life, workforce and entrepreneurship opportunities with the end goal of attracting and retaining talent throughout west-central Indiana,” said Greg Goode, president of the Wabash River RDA, in a news release. “Our presentation showcased one student from each of the five higher education institutions in our region.”
Following a video presented by the RDA, students Anne Bowen of Indiana State University, Katie Ginder of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, Dustan Jones of Vincennes University, Faith Petrowski of Ivy Tech Community College of Terre Haute, and Hannah Snider of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology joined the presentation pitching that the region’s investment in the proposed projects will aid in retaining the 30,000 students throughout the region.
“West-central Indiana is one of the only regions in the state with rich and diverse higher education opportunities like this. What better way to show this than with our students,” Goode said.
A panel of regional leaders joined the stage following the presentation to answer questions from the selection committee. The panel included Goode, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb, Ryan Keller of Thrive West Central, Kristin Craig of West Central 2025, Tony Hahn of Vincennes University, John Thompson of Thompson Thrift Construction, and Rachel Leslie of RJL Solutions.
The IEDC is expected to make decisions on funding by the end of the year.
