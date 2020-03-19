The Wabash Valley Activity Center has canceled events until April 1, and a Go Fund Me page has been set up to offset lost revenue during the shutdown.
Executive director Michelle “Bree” Inman said the center has no way to pay its bills since it relies on memberships and activity fees.
“The Wabash Activity Center is committed to enriching enhancing and improving the quality of life for all Wabash Valley area adults. We feel all activities, programs and events encompass the entire breadth of our mission statement, “ Inman said in an online post. “Our mission is to provide a safe environment to improve and maintain quality life for all adults. To offer opportunities to support and strengthen body soul and mind, which includes mental, social and physical activities.”
Activities include bingo, tai chi, mahjong, yoga, zumba, line dance, chess, and book club.
The fundraising goal is $4,000.
To donate, go online to www.gofundme.com and search for Wabash Valley Activity Center.
