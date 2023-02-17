West Vigo High School principal Ryan Easton has received, and agreed to, a two-day unpaid suspension in the aftermath of an investigation into claims of racial harassment issues at the school, according to records from the Vigo County School Corp.
On Feb. 10, Easton agreed to the two-day unpaid suspension and waived his right to a hearing; interim superintendent Tom Balitewicz also signed the document.
As of the date of the agreement, the days for the suspension were still being decided.
The agreement states “the school district will not proceed with the board’s consideration of the suspension of Mr. Easton’s contract without pay.”
It further states, “Mr. Easton accepts a two-day unpaid suspension as discipline and further waives his rights (under state law) to a conference” with the superintendent and school board.
The document does not specify the reason for the discipline.
The Tribune-Star has requested public documents related to staff disciplinary action resulting from the West Vigo High School racial harassment investigation.
Reached late Friday afternoon, Easton had no comment.
Troy Isles, a social studies teacher who was an assistant football coach, previously received a three-day unpaid suspension, which was served on January 6, 9, and 10.
The discipline was the result of Isles’ “use of an inappropriate coaching strategy and lack of clarity in the investigation process,” according to a summary of the teacher discipline conference written by Karen Goeller, deputy superintendent.
The summary in the Isle’s paperwork did not provide details in explaining the “inappropriate coaching strategy” or “lack of clarity in the investigation process.”
Late last year, the school district confirmed that outside investigators were conducting a comprehensive, schoolwide probe into multiple claims of racial harassment of West Vigo High School students.
In January, Balitewicz said the investigation “revealed racist actions perpetrated by a small group of students at West Vigo High School toward African American students. These actions included students using racist words and terms, racist pictures and videos and racist actions toward African American students.”
The report also discussed students reporting these issues to certain staff who did not then take appropriate action.
According to Balitewicz, several students were disciplined through suspensions and recommendations for expulsion.
“In addition, we are administering disciplinary action for current staff members that did not act responsibly or appropriately. Only by holding those responsible can we begin to rebuild trust,” Balitewicz said last month.
He also outlined several steps that would be taken in response, including diversity training and creation of a task force that will craft a corporation wide plan to address issues revolving around race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.