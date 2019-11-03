In 2018-19, the Vigo County School Corp. had 20 expulsions, 461 out-of-school suspensions and 4,658 alternative placements.
While the number of expulsions and out-of-school suspensions has, overall, trended significantly downward in the past 10 years, the district hopes to reduce it even more, and particularly the number of alternative placements, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
Alternative placements include in-school suspensions and alternative-to-suspension programs, which remove students from their school, but the students continue to receive education at a different site.
One is offered at a group home, the other at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club.
Alternative placement is a good option but not the best option because of transportation issues getting students to sites, officials say.
With various steps being taken, the district is making progress in reducing the numbers, Riley said.
“We’re on track … to reduce this number [of suspensions, expulsions and alternative placements] by 1/3 this year.”
One approach the district is using to help reduce those numbers involves something called “restorative practices,” which focuses on relationships and communication rather than punishment.
In recent weeks, about 150 to 200 district personnel have been attending “restorative practices” workshops offered by the Peace Learning Center, based in Indianapolis. Those attending the workshops, funded by the district’s Project AWARE grant, include VCSC principals, assistant principals, deans, school counselors and behavior success coaches.
The workshops are aimed at giving school personnel added tools and a different approach to discipline that will help keep students in the classroom, said Megan Kirk, VCSC Project AWARE coach.
The district has reduced suspensions/expulsions in recent years, but “we want to do better,” she said. “We want to keep those students in the classroom as much as possible.”
A restorative approach “allows us to not only address problem solving, but also relationship building so students are feeling connected to the schools and to their teachers and their peers; it increases their desire to be there and do as they are supposed to do,” she said.
A typical response to behavior problems is a punitive consequence. “Restorative steers us away from being punitive and really tries to understand what’s going on with that child,” she said. There may be an issue at home that manifests itself at school.
Maybe something happens in the classroom that triggers the misbehavior.
Using restorative practices, a dean, counselor or administrator will “take the time to communicate with that child, hear their side of the story and try to connect with them versus jumping to a harsh discipline like detention, an extended day or suspension,” Kirk said.
It’s important “we listen to our students, give them a voice and give them space to be heard,” she said.
It’s not a “soft” approach to discipline, Riley said.
“We have students that are dealing with more trauma than ever before, from outside influences, and they are bringing that trauma into the classroom,” he said. That trauma makes them behave in ways, sometimes, that interferes with their education and their peers’ education.
“If we constantly only seek a punitive consequence for those students, they get really in the practice of receiving punitive consequences, and that doesn’t prepare a student for success later in life,” Riley said. Restorative practices provide more options.
Still, there will be behaviors and school violations that will result in punitive consequences, Riley said. “We have zero tolerance for weapons or toy weapons. We’re not going to do a restorative practice circle for weapons.” Offenses involving drugs also will have punitive consequences.
Physical altercations may involve both restorative practices and punitive consequences, he said.
Among those attending a workshop Wednesday was Laurie Setliff, a counselor at Woodrow Wilson Middle School, who said the school personnel are learning how to “use empathy, compassion and communication in building those relationships with our students,” she said. Students, also, use empathy, compassion and communication to problem solve.
Restorative practices can be used with students having a conflict, and even in teacher/student relationships when there are problems in a classroom.
Setliff gave the example of a student misbehaving and shouting out during class, disrupting the education that needed to be occurring. The teacher gets frustrated and writes the student up for disciplinary consequences, which may not bring the desired changes in behavior.
A restorative approach would bring the teacher and student together, with the student explaining the reasons for the behavior and the teacher explaining the negative impacts of that behavior. They would work together “to communicate and come up with ideas about how to make it better for both of them in the classroom,” Setliff said.
Those classroom situations don’t affect just the teacher and students. “It affects everyone in the classroom,” she said.
Haley Ringwald, Ouabache principal, also spoke of the benefits of the workshops and has incorporated the practices at her school.
By bringing in the students having conflict, with Ringwald serving as moderator, “They have time to think and process what’s happened and problem solve together. Students have really taken ownership of what they’ve done, or their feelings when they’ve been harmed,” she said. They have come up with what solutions going forward.
“So instead of just traditional discipline being given, the students actually solve the problem,” Ringwald said.
She had one situation where a student said “something really harmful” to another student, even though they are actually friends.
Ringwald met with each separately and then brought them together for the “restorative circle.” The one harmed realized the one making the negative comments had low self esteem and told that person all the things they were really good at, including basketball.
They came up with a solution that called for the offender to “focus on compliments instead of put-downs” of other people, Ringwald said. She followed through and said it has been working.
