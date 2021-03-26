A closer look at HB 1001 K-12 education provisions of House Bill 1001, the state's budget bill, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency: Tuition Support Formula: The bill establishes a tuition support formula for fiscal years 2022 and 2023. The bill's changes to the formula compared to the formula in effect for fiscal year 2021 are as follows: • The foundation grant amount increases from $5,703 in FY 2021 to $5,771 in FY 2022 and $5,913 in FY 2023. • All virtual ADM will be funded at 100% of the foundation grant amount. • The complexity index is limited to an increase or decrease of .025 year-over-year in both FY 2022 and FY 2023. The English Language Learners adjustment in the complexity calculation is eliminated. • The Choice scholarship award structure is modified. The 50% and 70% awards are removed. All students participating in the program would receive the lesser of tuition and fees or 90% of their home school corporation's tuition support amount. • The Choice scholarship eligibility is modified. In FY 2022, the maximum annual household income eligibility for all students increases to 225% of the amount to qualify for the federal free or reduced price lunch program; in FY 2023 and after, the maximum income eligibility increases to 300% of free/reduced price lunches. • Beginning in FY 2022, the bill eliminates funding for less-than-moderate value career and technical education (CTE) courses, such as radio/TV, cosmetology and culinary arts. It increases funding for "high value" courses such as nursing, biomedical science and welding. • Beginning in fiscal year 2023, the bill establishes the Indiana Education Scholarship Account Program. Funding per student will be equal to 90% of the student's home school corporation basic tuition support grant.