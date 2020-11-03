VoteVigo.org helps voters see wait times

Susan Jakaitis sat in her SUV outside the IBEW Local Union 725 vote center all day Tuesday, watching the electoral process from a safe distance.

She updated a handwritten list with the time she saw a voters enter and then exit the vote center to track the wait for voters.

Every 30 minutes she sent in the wait time to be posted to the VoteVigo.org pages on Facebook and Twitter. That way, voters could decide where to go to cast their ballots on election day and get a reasonably short wait time.

“It's for people who have time constraints,”Jakaitis said. “They can take a look at this website and say, 'Which is the most convenient for me and which is the fastest?' It's just a small convenience to our community.”

Jakaitis and other employees of the Vigo County Public Library were stationed at vote centers around the county to update the wait times for VoteVigo.org.

Elizabeth Scamihorn, VCPL's strategic engagement manager, said the Vote Vigo effort is working well in its second election cycle and is receiving positive feedback from online users.

Depending on the location, some watchers are sitting in their cars and some sit inside the polling location or another spot nearby.

The public library at Seventh and Poplar streets has long been a polling place, and is often busy on election day with some wait time. Four years ago, Scamihorn said, library staff were helping the public by calling other polling places to ask about their wait time.

Since librarians like to answer questions accurately and quickly for their patrons, they found a solution by creating the nonpartisan Vote Vigo organization. It has the mission of making voting easier for county residents by providing regular updates on the lines and wait times at all voting centers.

The focus, Scamihorn said, is to increase voter registration and voter turnout using social media. “What better way to let people know where they can vote quickly?” she said.

“We just decided we, as a library, have enough staff members we could very easily accommodate having someone at every polling place, so that way we would have reliable wait times,” she said of the birth of Vote Vigo. “We put a reliable system in place that allows us to report accurate wait times.”

On Tuesday, the library was open for curbside regular services, but was closed to in-person patrons so the vote center on the main level could be secure and provide voter privacy.

Scamihorn monitored the feedback on the Facebook page and Twitter account. She saw a post from a person at Sandcut who scoffed at the posted zero wait time, because the voter line was actually several people deep. Soon, the wait time updated to 25 minutes.

Things can change quickly, she said of wait time, which is the reason for the updates every 30 minutes.

“Oftentimes we get people on their lunch break and they only have 30 minutes to an hour, so we want to make sure they have enough time to vote,” she said.

Since Vigo County has the status of being a bellwether in predicting presidential victors, many voters take their right to vote seriously.

“I feel like the bellwether conversation is in our DNA,” Scamihorn said. “And this is why we are a bellwhether, because there are so many individuals who are interested and active and learning more and being engaged. I feel like this is just another opportunity to strengthen us as a bellwether.”

Feedback for the VoteVigo.org effort has been positive in each of the four elections it has been in place.

The site regularly gets positive feedback from users on election day, as well as in weeks leading up to the elections.

One post on Tuesday read: “I think it's awesome you offer this service. Thank you!”

Scamihorn beamed.

“The word I would use to sum up the response is appreciative,” she said. “Appreciative that someone sees the need and recognizes that our time is precious and so is voting.”

