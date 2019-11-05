UPDATE 3: The Vigo County School Corp. operating referendum has passed.
With results from 14 of 14 voting centers in, the vote was 12,773 in favor, or 54.1 percent, and 10,839 opposed, or 45.9 percent.
The countywide referendum will increase property taxes by $7 million per year for eight years.
Officials say it is needed to pay for added personnel who ensure student safety, health and wellness, including school protection officers, nurses and counselors; to adequately fund school transportation; and to provide teachers, especially new teachers, with competitive pay, especially at a time of a teacher shortage.
Superintendent Rob Haworth described the referendum as a “bridge” to maintain those much-needed services until the district can right-size its budget in response to declining enrollment.
The district also has announced a plan calling for $5.5 million in spending cuts and revenue enhancements.
The results are unofficial, with 86 of 88 precincts reporting.
