Voters may request help if needed for voting process

Eligible Vigo County voters who need assistance during the voting process are encourage to turn to the county's Travel Board.
The Travel Board is designed to provide assistance that does not infringe upon someone’s right to vote and provides trained, unbiased support. This service is designed to assist individuals with disabilities and the elderly. Apart from the Travel Board, no individual is allowed to help a voter with an absentee mail-in ballot, according to a news release from the Vigo County Election Board.
When requesting Travel Board, one Democrat and one Republican from the Vigo County Election Board go to the voter’s residence and assist the voter in filling out their ballot.
Travel Board workers are taking extra precautions to ensure all health and safety measures are followed given the COVID-19 pandemic.
In-person voting also provides voters with assistance as an alternative to Travel Board.
When voting in-person, an eligible voter may have assistance from an individual after completing a PRE-3 form, as long as the individual providing assistance is not the voter’s employer or union representative. The Democrat judge and Republican judge can complete the PRE-3 affidavit of assistance and are also on-site to provide voter assistance at vote centers.
To request Travel Board assistance with an absentee ballot, voters may call the absentee voting office at 812-462-3235. The due date to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 22.
