Vote411.org now available online

The League of Women Voters of Vigo County’s VOTE411.ORG guide for the 2020 general election is now online.
Vigo County citizens can enter their home address to find out what is on their ballot. They also can then compare candidate responses to League questions.
Using VOTE411.ORG, voters can find a link to the Indiana 2020 general election absentee ballot application. They can also check their voter registration, and find information about in-person early voting and voting on Election Day.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the League will not hold any in-person candidate forums this fall.
However, the Vigo County Public Library and the League of Women Voters of Vigo County are co-sponsoring an online candidate forum. Voters can go to the Vote Vigo Facebook page and find a link to the candidate forum featuring candidates for state representative, VCSC school board and Vigo County clerk, auditor, treasurer, recorder, coroner, commissioner and council.
The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy,
