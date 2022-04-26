'Vote Yes' PAC reports raising $177,000

The Vote Yes for Vigo County School Corp. political action committee received $177,000 in contributions from Feb. 10 through April 8, according to a pre-primary campaign finance report filed last week.
The report also shows $90,988 in expenditures.
The PAC is used to gain support for the school facilities referendum. Under state law, school corporations have restrictions and are limited in their role related to referendums.
"I'm proud and grateful for the support that has come alongside this effort to help educate and inform our community" about its importance, said Lori Danielson, the Vote Yes PAC chair. "The ballot question is confusing and our goal all along has been to share facts and information so that when voters go to the polls, they make an informed choice that is right for them."
Nearly 200 people have volunteered to assist, including those walking neighborhoods, she said.
Contributions by companies and unions include:
• Thompson Thrift Development, Inc., $7,500; Ragle and Co., $500; United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners No. 133, $1,000; Central Wabash Valley Building and Construction Trades Council PAC, $5,000; Citizens for Better Roads, $5,000; Pipefitters Local 157 PAC Fund, $10,000; Ironworkers Local 22 PAC Fund, $20,000; Sheet Metal Workers Local 20 PAC, $10,003; Political Action Fund, $5,000; International Union Operating Engineers Local 841 PAC, $10,000; Local Union No. 725 IBEW, $20,000; Protect Indiana's Future, $5,000; OPCMIA Local Union 692 PAC Fund, $500 (Operative Plasterers & Cement Masons International); Indiana Carpenters Political Fund, $25,000; Go Time Coaching, $5,000; Wabash Valley Contractors Association, $5,000.
Contributions by individuals include:
• Ed Pease, $300; Steve Holman, $5,000; Mark Fuson, $5,000; Jack Hill, $2,500; Matt Nealon, $1,500; Prashant Patel, $2,000; Susan Powers, $500; Arpita Bavishi, $1,000; CL Cowden, $1,000; Sami Jaafar, $200; Henry Stadler, $500; Janet Friedrich, $500; Geraldine Varner, $200; June Kunapareddy, $250.
• Deborah Curtis, $5,000; Dr. Vuppala Reddy, $5,000; Patricia Minnis, $250; Lea Crooks, $1,000; Andreas Volkl, $3,000; D.A. Hendricks, $500; Robert Baesler, $500; Dottie King, $500.
Expenditures have included $32,745 to RJL Solutions LLC; $10,000 to WTHI-TV 10; $10,000 to WTWO-TV 2; $2,557 to the Tribune-Star; $6,757 to Big Picture Data Imaging; $4,064 to Embroidery Express; $6,524 to EZ Mailing; $6,600 to Lamar Advertising.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
