Vote centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. For latest results visit tribstar.com.
• Vigo County Annex, 147 Oak St.
• Haute Center City, 3401 S. U.S. 41
• The Meadows, 2800 Poplar St.
• National Guard Armory, 3614 Maple Ave
• Vigo County Solid Waste Management, 3230 E. Haythorne Ave.
• IBEW Local No. 725, 5675 E. Hulman Drive
• International Union of Operating Engineers Local 841
• West Vigo Elementary Conference Center, 501 W. Olive St., West Terre Haute
• Indiana State University Hulman Student Union, 550 Chestnut St.
• Vigo County Public Library, 1 Library Square
• CASY-Booker T. Washington Community Center, 1101 S. 13th St.
• Plumbers & Steamfitters Union Local 157, 8707 E. Milner Ave.
• American Legion Post 104, 2690 Fort Harrison Road
• Sandcut Firehouse, 5970 E. Rio Grande Ave.
• Pimento Firehouse, 2389 E. Cottom Drive
• Boot City Opry, 11904 S U.S. 41
• New Goshen Firehouse, 9113 U.S. 150, West Terre Haute
• Maryland Community Church, 4700 S. Indiana 46
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.