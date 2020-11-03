Election 2020 logo

Vote centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. For latest results visit tribstar.com.

• Vigo County Annex, 147 Oak St.

• Haute Center City, 3401 S. U.S. 41

• The Meadows, 2800 Poplar St.

• National Guard Armory, 3614 Maple Ave

• Vigo County Solid Waste Management, 3230 E. Haythorne Ave.

• IBEW Local No. 725, 5675 E. Hulman Drive

• International Union of Operating Engineers Local 841

• West Vigo Elementary Conference Center, 501 W. Olive St., West Terre Haute

• Indiana State University Hulman Student Union, 550 Chestnut St.

• Vigo County Public Library, 1 Library Square

• CASY-Booker T. Washington Community Center, 1101 S. 13th St.

• Plumbers & Steamfitters Union Local 157, 8707 E. Milner Ave.

• American Legion Post 104, 2690 Fort Harrison Road

• Sandcut Firehouse, 5970 E. Rio Grande Ave.

• Pimento Firehouse, 2389 E. Cottom Drive

• Boot City Opry, 11904 S U.S. 41

• New Goshen Firehouse, 9113 U.S. 150, West Terre Haute

• Maryland Community Church, 4700 S. Indiana 46

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you