The Vigo County School Board has a new slate of officers, with Hank Irwin as president, Susan Powers as vice president and Jackie Lower as secretary.
As the new president, Irwin announced that $5.5 million in spending cuts and revenue enhancements would be removed as an agenda item because the board still has more questions. The next regular board meeting is Jan. 27.
The somewhat confusing election of officers took place during the board’s annual organizational meeting.
The change in officers was not unanimous, with the vote being 4 to 3 for both Irwin and Powers; in both cases, Rosemarie Scott, Mel Burks and Paul Lockhart voted against.
Instead, Burks had also nominated Lockhart as president, but after Irwin successfully had a majority vote, no second vote was taken. At that point, Lower — current board president — turned over the gavel to Irwin.
A similar scenario occurred in the vote for a vice president. Wise nominated Powers, while Scott nominated Lockhart. The same majority voted for Powers.
For secretary, Wise nominated Scott, and Scott nominated Lower; Scott declined the nomination, and Lower then received a 7-0 vote in favor.
After officers were in place, Burks suggested another vote to express unanimous support for Irwin, who didn’t feel that vote was necessary. After the meeting, Burks explained he wanted the community to know that the board fully supports Irwin as president.
Burks said he nominated Lockhart to be board president because of Lockhart’s many years of experience on the school board.
Irwin, Powers, Wise and Scott were newly elected to the board in 2018.
After the meeting, Irwin said his goals as the new president include “keeping meetings organized, keeping everybody on task and to doing what’s best for the students of the Vigo County School Corp.”
A teacher for several years at Terre Haute North Vigo High School, he left teaching to take over the family farm, which is about 2,300 acres in western Vigo County. “I still had an itch for education and so I ran for school board, was elected and this is the start of my second year,” he said.
Irwin didn’t believe the vote for officers represented division on the board. “I think there were some differences in opinion, and now that the vote is over, I think we’ll move forward as a board. That’s my goal as president, to keep us united and to move forward.”
He also elaborated on the decision to take spending cuts off the agenda Monday. “The board wasn’t quite ready to vote on it,” Irwin said. “I think it will come up probably at the next meeting. We had a few more questions” and decided it was best to delay such an important decision.
There have been comments about the spending cuts from citizens at every meeting “and we want to make sure all comments are heard,” Irwin said.
Before the board votes on spending cuts, “We want to make sure all of our questions are answered,” he said.
Asked about any particular board concerns, Irwin said, “I think we’re going to evaluate everything. We want to make sure we’re doing what’s best for the students.”
Irwin suggested the spending cuts may be approved in phases, with phase 1 approved first, phase 2 at a later time and then the board would later evaluate phase 3. That way, the board “can evaluate as we go and leave leeway for changes,” he said.
The board could vote on phase 1 Jan. 27.
After the meeting, Superintendent Rob Haworth said the board “is just needing more information in regards to some very important decisions.”
Keeping buses in service an extra year, setting up a committee that will look at school closure and considering the emotional issues surrounding school closings, “That’s not anything to be taken lightly,” Haworth said.
He agreed spending cuts could potentially be approved one phase at a time.
“We’ll continue to be patient. I think there are some things we’re going to need to act upon soon as 2020 continues to move forward,” Haworth said.
He said he wasn’t disappointed by the board’s decision to delay action. “My job is to provide as much information to the board as I possibly can,” he said. He’d like to have a unanimous vote when the board does take action.
Haworth did say it will take both the operational referendum, approved in November, as well as spending cuts, to eventually balance the district’s budget — which he hopes will take place by the end of 2020.
In other matters:
• Terre Haute McDonalds stores donated more than $3,300 to the VCSC backpack program.
• The Apartment Owners and Managers Association in December donated $5,000 for the backpack program.
• Other donations to the backpack program came from Miracle on 7th Street and Senco Construction of Robinson, Ill.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
