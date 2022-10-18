A team of 10 civil engineering students at Terre Haute North High School have devised a system exploiting the currents of the Wabash River that — in theory — could ultimately eliminate the electric bills of every resident of Vigo County.
Senior Logan Wenzel came up with the idea he named Vortex on the Wabash.
The vortex contains a propeller that spins as water enters it and spits the water out a separate tube. The result is not unlike a toilet constantly flushing, which drives an attached generator and creates the electricity.
“This is an idea that can revolutionize how we produce energy in Terre Haute,” Wenzel said. “It can completely offset the current tax bill that we have. It can make it so we can have excess energy that we can sell using our water source, our hydro power, without needing a dam.”
Their work is the product of a four-week-long project assigned by engineering teacher Jasen Gibbens, to create money-saving electricity to offset tax bills.
“They put it all together themselves,” Gibbens said. “I like giving them real life experiences [for assignments], because this is what they’re going to get in regular life — your boss is going to come to you with a problem and you have to solve it. and their grade serves as their paycheck.”
Gibbens added, “I’m very proud. I’m proud anytime you teach them what they need to know and they go in and impress you more than you expected them to do. I think kids can solve problems — you’ve just got to give them real-world work.”
Logan and some of his fellow students introduced the concept at October’s Terre Haute City Council meeting, where it received a hearty round of applause.
Junior Peyton Rowe built the model of the vortex displayed at the council meeting.
“At first, we were thinking it would be kind of a cool idea, and then we realized how much money we could actually save from it,” Rowe said of the project, which he said is fish-friendly. “That’s when we really got seriously into it.”
Junior Hannah Wineinger served as the class’s project manager.
“If there’s no electric bills, that will help our economy a lot because we can get a lot of new businesses in because they won’t have to pay electric bills,” she noted.
Wenzel was inspired by the spec designs for a similar product produced by a Belgian company called Turbulent. Similar projects have been funded in Chile, India and Boulder, Colo. Each vortex would cost about $60,000; four are sought initially, and 24 would offset the electric bill for every citizen in Vigo County, says the vortex team.
Regardless of Vortex on the Wabash’s fate, Gibbens envisions a time when high-school students will create and work on community projects.
“I foresee a time that schools will give students a project and they’ll actually go into the community and build that project,” he said. “That means, one, they’re staying in Terre Haute, two, they’re coming up with really good ideas, and three, they’re helping the community.”
