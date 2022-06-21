Volunteers sought for Serve the Valley event July 22

United Way of the Wabash Valley is hosting its annual Serve the Valley event to rally volunteers throughout the community on July 22.
This year, more than 400 volunteers are being sought to complete more than 30 projects for organizations through the Wabash Valley. Projects range from community clean-up, landscaping, cleaning, painting, local school prep and park beautification.
“Serve the Valley is a time we can all come together to shine a spotlight on all the great opportunities people can get involved with in the Wabash Valley to help others. It is a great way to get the community connected to all these great organizations doing important work. And it also provides these great organizations a time to showcase what they do for our community,” said Richard Payonk, Executive Director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley.
The day will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Zorah Shrine Temple at 420 N. Seventh Street for a free breakfast sponsored by Elanco.
The day kicks off at 7:30 am. Volunteers then head into the community to perform volunteer work for an area organization until noon.
Participants have the option to choose where they want to participate and can pick from a variety of projects. Each registered participant receives a free Serve the Valley T-shirt sponsored by Union Health, Taghleef Industries and Culver’s. The shirts will be available for pick up from the United Way the two weeks leading up to the event or at the kick-off breakfast.
