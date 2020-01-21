Volunteers prepare for homeless count

Spreading peanut butter and jelly to make 300 sandwiches was no small task for the volunteers at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Tuesday.
Tucked into a pantry storing non-perishable food, volunteers also assembled lunch bags containing single packs of applesauce, pudding, pretzels, ravioli and string cheese to distribute today during the annual Point in Time count of homeless people in the community.
The annual Point in Time count occurs today as the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley completes counts of people living in emergency shelters, transitional housing or “on the streets” as required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
In the church’s Great Hall, another group assembled winter coats, boots and footwear, gloves and hats to be given to people who are often unsheltered from winter weather on the streets.
“This is our sixth year for participating in the Point in Time count,” said Sandy Bush, who organizes the church’s homeless outreach ministry with Deby Veach.
“We buy winter coats in the spring when they go on sale. And we bought these boots for $5,” Bush said holding up a pair of sturdy winter footwear purchased last spring. “This is a year-round project.”
In Vigo County, food, clothing hygiene products and community resource information will be provided at multiple sites with volunteers collecting data.
Times and locations for the count today are:
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fairbanks Park and Gilbert Park.
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Vigo County Public Library.
• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Terre Haute Transit Station.
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clothing Closet for Veterans the Needy of Terre Haute, 1000 S. 14th St.
Teams will also reach out to encampments and in outlying areas.
Susan Seitz, organizer of the group Manna From Seven, directed Tuesday’s sandwich and meal bag effort by volunteers from the church and community.
“We can always use donations,” Seitz said.
The weekly distributions of manna, or gifts of nourishment, have grown from a small volunteer group that began giving away weekend meal bags to homeless and needy individuals at the city bus station.
Manna has since moved from the all-weather bus station into the climate-controlled church basement about a block away.
Today, food bags will be available at both Gilbert and Fairbanks parks.
The Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley represents Region 7, which includes the counties of Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo.
“While some families are staying warm in their homes in January, we need to remember that not everyone is that fortunate,” said Kelli Fuller, Homeless Outreach Coordinator at Hamilton Center, Inc. who sits on the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley. “With the homeless population on the rise, an increase commonly associated with mental illness and addiction, it is critical that we assist them.”
For more information about the count, contact Fuller at 812-231-8322 or kfuller@hamiltoncenter.org.
The homeless council meets at Ryves Hall on the third Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. Meetings are open to anyone wanting more information on homelessness issues.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.
