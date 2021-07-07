United Way of the Wabash Valley and Maryland Community Church are partnering again for the volunteering event Serve the Valley to rally hundreds of volunteers on July 23 and 24 to complete various projects throughout the community.
After taking a break from the event last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the partners have a goal of rallying 500 volunteers to complete over 30 projects for organizations throughout the United Way’s six-county service area. Projects range from landscaping, cleaning, painting, local school and library prep and park beautification.
A free kickoff breakfast at the church, 4700 S. U.S. 46, Terre Haute, starts at 7:30 am both days and is sponsored by Elanco. Volunteers will then head into the community to perform volunteer work for area organizations until noon.
“Over the past year we have really seen the community join together to help those in need. This is a way for us to give back to the organizations that support those in need or provide us a great resource. We are asking volunteers to come together to give of their time and energy to create positive change for our community,” said Abby Desboro of the United Way. “This is a time to really come together and celebrate our community, and acknowledge the important work our volunteers do.”
Participants have the option to choose the day they participate and from a variety of projects between 8:30 a.m. to noon. Each registered participant also receives a free Serve the Valley T-shirt sponsored by Union Health, Taghleef, Epic Insurance, Thyssen Krupp, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and Culver’s. The shirts will be available for pick up from the United Way the week of the event or each morning at the breakfast.
“Serve the Valley is a time we can all come together to shine a spotlight on all the great opportunities people can get involved with in the Wabash Valley to help others. It is a great way to get the community connected to all these great organizations doing important work, and it also provides them a time to showcase what they do for our community,” said Dan Gisel, a pastor at Maryland Community Church.
The full project list is available at uwwv.org/serve. Individuals and teams can sign up on the website or by calling Desboro at 812-235-6287.
