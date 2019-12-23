Volunteers make Christmas baskets happen

With flattened boxes made three-dimensional, volunteers Monday began filling the empty contents with food.
In goes ham, cans of green beans, corn, sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce as the box moves along a roller ramp assembly line.
Fruit, carrots, mashed potatoes, a pie as well as bread and rolls complete the box, which is then loaded into a refrigerated truck.
It’s all in preparation for today’s Tribune-Star Christmas basket distribution.
“We did 550 baskets last year, but due to generous donations, we upped that to 600 baskets,” said Tony Sciotto, director of operations for the Tribune-Star. The food is delivered from 7 a.m. to noon to a list of people provided by the Salvation Army of Vigo County.
The baskets were assembled at a building west of First and Chestnut streets provided by Indiana State University. The refrigerated truck is from B&B Foods, while the food itself is provided at cost from Baesler’s Market. Boxes were assembled from Tribune-Star volunteers and about 30 volunteers from the Terre Haute North Vigo High School Air Force Junior ROTC program.
That refrigerated truck went to the Tribune-Star’s old building on 7th Street, where a milk truck provides milk before volunteers distribute the food packages this morning.
“This our fourth year for packing” the Christmas baskets, said Col. Tom Greenlee, who oversees the ROTC program at Terre Haute North Vigo. “A big part of Air Force Junior ROTC program is instilling community service values in our cadets and so this leads exactly to that goal that we have,” Greenlee said.
The ROTC has been delivering the baskets for about 15 years, Greenlee said. Volunteers working on the Christmas baskets include Tribune-Star employees as well as about 30 ROTC students. The ROTC calls the basket program “Operation Christmas.”
Cadet colones Jazmin Krstich and Annastasia Graham, who is the cadet commander for the program, headed the volunteers. Both are seniors at Terre Haute North Vigo.
“We really like helping people, which is what ROTC is all about, and we like to make a stand and let people we know we are here for them,” Krstich said.
“We love to give back to the community that we also live in and show people we are ready to serve them before ourselves,” Graham said.
For Shawn Foster, donning a Santa hat, it’s about spending time with his family, as three of his children are in or went through the ROTC program.
“It’s time to spend with family and this teaches them responsibility,” Foster said, adding his wife, Tammy, who also helped assemble food baskets, provided the hats for each family member to wear.
Terre Haute North Principal Steve Joseph was also on hand to help.
“I am excited to see all the kids to help the community and extend a hand to those in need,” he said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
