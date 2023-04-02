Through the dark of Sullivan’s deadly, destructive tornado came the light of human caring, compassion and generosity.
On Sunday, those who suffered tremendous losses were able to go to the Sullivan Civic Center, which had table after table of items families might need: clothes, baby supplies, bedding, pillows, water, food, children’s toys, tarps, hardhats, car seats, hairbrushes and much more.
The various goods and supplies came from generous donations, near and far.
“Anything they don’t have, we’re going to have,” said Mary Owen, with Putnam County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). The agency was coordinating commodities distribution at the Sullivan Civic Center Sunday; it also was doing damage assessment for the area.
The items were free, and there was no limit on what they could take. “If you need supplies, come here and we will load you up,” Owen said. “It’s however much your family needs.”
If people lacked transportation, CERT was able to arrange transportation to pick them up, bring them to the civic center for supplies and then take them back. A few individuals were able to make deliveries.
What they still could use was formula and “anything baby-related,” Owen said. “We’re in desperate need of that.”
She was impressed with the outpouring of support. “The fact that there are so many wonderful people donating all this is so heartwarming,” Owen said.
Volunteers from “all over” were assisting at the site, and more volunteers were needed, she said.
Among those grateful for the donations and distribution site was Pam Browne, who lost her home to the tornado. “I feel lucky to be alive,” she said. “I was in denial until I heard that train noise. I slid down off the couch and grabbed a pillow and threw it over my head.”
She was in the living room when the weather disaster occurred. “It felt like it was picking me up, and then it laid me down,” Browne said. “You could feel everything around you. The glass hit me.” The glass cut her arm, and she found some in her pockets.
At the civic center, she took a pillow and blanket and items to get cleaned up. She also got food. “This is incredible. It’s overwhelming,” she said.
The distribution site will open at 8 a.m. Monday, Owen said.
Items still needed at the Sullivan Civic Center are as follows: diapers, pull-ups, specialized formula, new pillows, gently used/new strollers, unexpired car seats, folders, pens, notebooks.
Items that are no longer needed: food and clothing, according to the civic center Facebook page.
Manpower is also needed today. Volunteers may check-in at the civic center at 8 a.m.
The spirit of volunteerism was everywhere.
A few blocks away, at the Sullivan City Park, Mike Latta and other members of Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies volunteered to help in any way they could. The organization worked with Connie Wrin of the Verve, who was nearby giving out free pizza; she even brought a charging station so people could charge their cell phones.
They obtained donations from businesses to provide several much-needed items and took them to the civic center for distribution.
At the park, Jeep Junkies assisted with efforts to clear some downed trees. “Who knows what we’ll do in an hour,” Latta said.
Wrin said The Verve, Scout’s Pizzeria and Jeep Junkies collaborated to assist the devastated Sullivan community because “people needed help,” she said. “I feel like if you’re able to help, you should help.”
