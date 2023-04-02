How To Help

• For monetary donations, people can visit https://wvcf.org/funds/help-sullivan-recover/

• To support The Salvation Army's disaster relief efforts in Sullivan County and across the state, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or make a secure donation online at HelpSalvationArmy.org. One hundred percent of your donation will go to directly serve those impacted by this event.

• Area Kroger's also have set up an option to donate to relief efforts at checkout. Cashiers will enter the customer’s desired contribution through a special “disaster relief” button on their registers. Since this is separate from the hunger relief round up donation, customers will need to specify a dollar amount as their disaster relief donations.

In addition, from Mayor Clint Lamb and Sheriff Jason Bobbitt:

Local agencies have combined resources to collect donations for the victims of the March 31 tornado.

The items that are needed are non-perishable food, Gatorade and other sports drinks, feminine products, baby wipes, storage bins, cleaning supplies, paper products (toilet paper, tissues, paper plates) and plastic cutlery.

Clothing donations are NOT needed currently.

Donations can be made at the following locations:

• Sullivan Civic Center, 344 N. Main St., Sullivan.

Commodity Distribution:

• Sullivan Civic Center, 344 N. Main St.

Sign up as a volunteer:

• If you are looking to volunteer time or resources, Sullivan County officials ask that you DO NOT SELF DEPLOY but instead volunteer in coordination with Sullivan County Emergency Operations Center by dialing 812-268-6257, EXT. 1.

Currently, there is one shelter open. That shelter is open at:

• Abundant Grace — 761 W. Wolfe St.