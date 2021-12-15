A volunteer assistant middle school coach at Paris Union School District 95 faces charges related to crimes against minors.
John T. Johnson, 18, of Paris, was booked into the Edgar County Jail on Sunday.
Court records indicate he's been charged with two counts of distribution of harmful materials and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.
The school district has fired Johnson, confirmed Superintendent Jeremy Larson.
According to Larson, Johnson was a volunteer assistant coach for the boys' basketball team. "He is no longer with the district. We have terminated his volunteer status. The victims were in seventh and ninth grades. The victims were not on the boys' basketball team," Larson said.
Johnson is to will in court at 9 a.m. Jan. 6. He posted $1,000 bail and is to have no contact with underage minors who are not family members.
Larson distributed a letter to parents and community members Sunday.
It stated the district "has learned of the arrest of a volunteer assistant coach for the online solicitation of minors. The volunteer coach was removed from all school duties once the district became aware of the allegation, and we have been working with local law enforcement and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services since that time."
The letter further said, "the professional expectations for our staff members are very clear, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated. The safety of our students is our top priority, and we will continue to work with state and local authorities as they assess this situation. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Paris Police Department."
