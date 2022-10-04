Teaching artists from the professional dance company Viver Brasi will offer music and dance workshops to local children at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, master classes to Indiana State University students and workshops for the ISU community and the general public next week.
The university will host Viver Brasil for a four-day artist residency to celebrate the 50th anniversary of African and African American Studies and to promote generational understanding through Afro-Brazilian dance, music, and storytelling traditions.
The residency will culminate in an evening showcase of music and dance presented by local students and community performers with artists from Viver Brasil.
Based in Los Angeles, Viver Brasil specializes in Afro-Brazilian music and dance with experience in assisting the rejuvenation of communities through the arts.
Three events are open to the public at no cost:
• Afro-Brazilian Dance Workshop (with live drumming) at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 in the large dance studio inside the Health and Human Services Building (use the door on 5th street/across the street from the Hulman Memorial Student Union).
• Lecture on “Ancestralidade/Ancestry and Spirituality in the Carnaval of Salvador, Bahia: Resistance in Motion,” at 3 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Events Area on the main floor of the Cunningham Memorial Library.
• Viver Brasil artists in performance with ISU students at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at University Hall Auditorium.
The residency is made possible partly by the Arts Project Support Grant funded by Arts Illiana, and the Indiana Arts Commission, which receives support from the State of Indiana and the National Endowment for the Arts.
The grant project “Generational Listening: Dancing the Rhythms of Youth and the Chants of Elders,” aims to recognize and celebrate 50 years of curriculum, scholarship, and creative programming that AFRI studies has brought to ISU while expanding community outreach for educational enrichment, youth development, and the promotion of intergenerational relationships, the university said in a news release.
