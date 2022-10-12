Ben Franklin Elementary students clapped to the rhythm of drums and joyfully danced from their seats Monday during a visit from professional dance company Viver Brasil, which specializes in Afro-Brazilian music and dance.
This week, Indiana State University is hosting the Los Angeles-based Viver Brasil for a four-day artist residency, and the dance company began its week at the elementary school.
Ruth Clark, a school staff member who is also its diversity/inclusion leader, said Franklin students don’t often have an opportunity to see these kinds of performances. “It’s going to be awesome,” Clark said.
And awesome it was.
“Can you say bom dia?” asked Linda Yudin, the Viver Brasil’s co-founder and co-artistic director. The students repeated, “Bom dia,” which means good morning in Portuguese.
“We are so glad to be in Terre Haute, Indiana at Ben Franklin Elementary,” Yudin said.
She told students the songs they would hear are about creating joy and remembering ancestors.
The program opened with a dance saluting the forces of nature, called Orixa. “We retell their mythic stories through dance, song, drumming and beautiful costumes,” said Natalia Spadini, a Viver Brasil singer.
One dancer portrayed Oxum, the river queen who symbolizes beauty, love, feminine power and leadership. She wore a yellow and gold costume and headpiece and carried a mirror.
The other dancer, dressed in red, portrayed Oya Iansa. “She is a warrior, the protector of winds and storms and her energy represents transformation,” Spadini explained. “She is confident, independent and cares deeply for our ancestors.”
The dancers performed mythical, religious dances, as well as others described as recreational/social and contemporary carnival, affirming the beauty of Black history and culture. In the final performance, dancers held grasses, a reference to African heritage.
In addition to dancing, students also learned about the drums played by the visiting artists.
Captivated students in the audience played their own imaginary drums, and for parts of the performance, stomped their feet until the bleachers shook.
Later, some of the students were invited to play the drums, and at the program’s conclusion, many students got on the gym floor to dance along with the visiting artists.
Franklin fourth grader Zoey Leturgez said of Viver Brasil, “I loved it. I loved how they danced. I loved the music and the costumes.” She was excited to learn about a different culture.
Fifth grader Maleiah Brown agreed. She especially liked the dancers. “They had pretty costumes,” she said.
Kindergarten students Elijah Barber and Tremaine Cockrell enjoyed the thrill of playing the drums, guided by the Viver Brasil musicians.
After the performance, fourth and fifth graders participated in drumming and dance workshops with the guest artists, said Amie Ellison, Franklin music teacher.
Program organizers hoped to build community, expose children to international culture and show them that music and dance are career options, said Colleen Haas, ISU faculty member in the African and African American Studies program at ISU.
She has known Yudin for many years.
Yudin hoped that “the dance and music we brought to Ben Franklin creates joyful community.”
The non-profit dance group “has a real commitment to serving the communities where we perform,” Yudin said. Whether in Los Angeles or Terre Haute, “We do believe all of these children have the ability to be future artists, and they are the future of our country.”
ISU is hosting Viver Brasil to celebrate the 50th anniversary of African and African American (AFRI) Studies at the university. The dance company honors the African legacy of Brazil, South America.
Viver Brasil provided master classes and workshops and will conduct a performance with ISU students at 7 p.m. Thursday in University Hall Auditorium.
