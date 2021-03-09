Visitors Bureau: Events returning after year of restrictions

The Blues at the Crossroads Festival is a go this fall as Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau on Tuesday approved its annual sponsorship.
The CVB approved $5,000 for the event, the same amount the bureau has approved for the event over the past 20 years, said David Patterson, executive director of the CVB.
The Blues Festival is slated for Sept. 10 and 11 at the intersection of Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute. For more information, visit vervenightclub.com/bluesfest.
Patterson told the Vigo County Tourism Commission on Tuesday that events are starting to return after most were canceled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Vigo County Youth Soccer Association tournament is slated for April 23-25 at its fields on Springhill Drive and a Crossroads of America Volleyball tournament is slated for April 17-18 at various gyms in Terre Haute. The soccer tournament will bring in 1,200 to 1,400 players, Patterson said, while the volleyball tournament will bring in 100 teams, each with 10 people per team.
Additionally, the Terre Haute Quarter Midget Association expects to hold a state, regional and national championship this year, Patterson said.
