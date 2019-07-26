Virtual Success Academy open house set for Tuesday

The Vigo County School Corp. will conduct an open house at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the Vigo Virtual Success Academy, the district’s first virtual school.
The program will serve Vigo County high school students. Interested parents and students are encouraged to attend.
The open house will take place at Booker T. Washington High School, where principal Robin Smith will provide a brief overview of the school’s procedures; applications will be available for students and parents to complete.
A representative from EdOptions, the company partnering with Vigo Virtual Success Academy, will deliver a demonstration of the virtual platform. Vigo Virtual Success Academy is enrolling students in grades 9-12 for the upcoming 2019-20 school year.
It will offer more than 280 virtual courses available to all students in grades 9-12, supported by lab and testing space, as well as a principal, school counselor, and social services at Booker T. Washington High School.
Full-time eligibility for Vigo Virtual Success Academy is open for students who are currently homeschooled; homebound; in need of credit recovery; in need of flexible scheduling due to a documented medical/emotional reason; in need of alternative education due to disciplinary hearings or other reasons
Part-time eligibility for VCSC students is available, and students may earn up to eight credits during a trimester.
Academy offerings will include core, elective, AP, global language and career/technical education courses.
If students are unable to attend Tuesday’s open house, they may contact Smith at 812-462-4427 or robin.smith@vigoschools.org to set up an individual application meeting.
