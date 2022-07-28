Virtual Stuff the Bus event helps children

As the new school year approaches, United Way of the Wabash Valley is partnering with area school corporations to help families in need.
Stuff the Bus, a donation drive that provides school supplies to children, will be virtual again this year. To donate, visit www.uwwv.org/school by Aug. 7 to select a school district and order from their customized Walmart registry. Supplies will be delivered directly to the school and distributed by school staff to families in need. Monetary donations will also be accepted through the website.
Participating school districts include Casey-Westfield Community Schools, North Central Parke Community School Corporation, Northeast School Corporation, Rural Community Academy, South Vermillion Community School Corporation, Southwest School Corporation and Vigo County School Corporation.
“One in five of our local children live in poverty, but having school supplies should not limit their academic success,” Richard Payonk, executive director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley, said in a news release “We hear that children routinely show up to school without the basic tools they need to do their school work. Though it might be easy to think that a notebook, a pack of pencils, or markers are small when it comes to greater needs, being equipped with these tools has a profound impact on a students’ social, emotional, and academic performance.”
For more information or to donate, contact the United Way at 812-235-6287.
