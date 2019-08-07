Virtual school enrollment surpasses expectations

Enrollment in the Vigo County School Corp.'s new virtual school has surpassed expectations, officials say, and more students are expected.
So far, 52 students have enrolled in the Vigo Virtual Success Academy, said Robin Smith, academy principal. Twenty-three of those students did not attend VCSC schools last year.
"I had 22 parent/student meetings just yesterday [Tuesday]," she said.
The academy, based out of Booker T. Washington High School, serves students in grades 9-12 who live in Vigo County.
"Interest has exceeded our expectations, and I think that just shows the need in our community for an option like VVSA," Smith said. "As word spreads about the success of the program, we expect even more students calling us to see if VVSA might be a compliment to homeschooling or assist students for whom a brick and mortar school isn't the right fit."
Enrolling throughout the year is a possibility as students discover that a virtual setting might best serve their needs, said Bill Riley, the district's director of communications. "I expect we'll see spikes in between trimesters."
The district also is reaching out to homeschooling networks that might be paying for a virtual school. "VVSA is a good, free alternative for homeschooled children," he said.
Among those enrolled in the new academy is the son of Amy and Rob Slinker, who had been a student at Terre Haute North Vigo High School last year. The Slinkers' son is taking four courses so far, algebra, physics, history and business and he's already started on his online school work.
"It's been pretty positive and easy to navigate through," said Amy Slinker.
She believes it will take a few weeks to get accustomed to everything, but overall, "It's been a very positive experience."
The virtual academy is free but students must provide their own device and Internet access; computer lab space is open at Washington High School for those who need it. The school follows the VCSC calendar.
EdOptions provides the curriculum, online teachers and support for the school; it employs Indiana licensed teachers.
In starting the virtual academy, the district is hoping to bring “home” some of the 367 students who attended virtual schools outside of Vigo County last year. At an average of $6,362 in state funding per student last year, that represented a loss of about $2.3 million annually in state funding.
Smith noted that the district is regaining some of the Vigo County students who had been enrolled in the two virtual charter schools that have been the subject of much controversy, Indiana Virtual School [which closes next month] and Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy.
Smith, former North Vigo principal, said she knew there was a need for a virtual program. "I've talked with students the last two years and I knew the reasons they were leaving; we didn't have this option for them."
Students might need an online option for medical or emotional reasons, for greater flexibility or because of disciplinary problems; some are homeschooled.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.