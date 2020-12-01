Indiana State University students in Dr. Arthur Feinsod's playwriting course have developed their own original works and will host virtual play readings showcasing their work on Dec. 3 and 4.
Six of the new play readings, co-sponsored by the Swope Art Museum, will begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 3. The Dec. 4 event at 7 p.m. includes seven different play readings. Both nights are free admission. Each night features different plays, so join the playwrights for both evenings.
The link to join for both evenings: https://indstate-edu.zoom.us/j/93810269194
The 13 plays are currently in development as a part of the THTR 252: Playwriting course, taught by Feinsod. The playwriting class visited the Swope Art Museum and wrote plays inspired by the art at the museum as well as from other places. Play readings are a chance for playwrights to hear their work performed by actors, solicit feedback from an audience, and hear audience members' responses to the play(s). After each play is read, there will be a discussion about it; playwrights will ask the audience questions they have about their play, and the audience can respond and ask their own questions.
Note: Parental Advisory for viewers under 18 due to mature themes and language.
Content warning: These plays contain content that may be uncomfortable for some viewers, including substance abuse, suicide, abuse, lynching and police brutality.
SCHEDULE OF PLAYS:
Thursday, Dec. 3 - "Swope Night"
"America’s Sins" by Toni Osborne
"Slow Night" by Essica Whitsett
"Ends of the Earth" by Emma Olsen
"Them" by Amarae Robinson
"Hear the Sea" by Maggie Williams
"Love that Forgives" by Tori Osborne
Friday, Dec. 4 - “New Theatre Night”
"Public Service" by Amarae Robinson
"Monologue from her Untitled One Act Play" by Jennifer Reardon
"A Religious Endeavor" by Maggie Williams
"Where to?" by Toni Osborne
"Monologue from her One-act Play 'Sinners'" by Amarae Robinson
"Field of the Host" by Emma Olsen
"I Promise" by Tori Osborne
