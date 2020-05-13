The Indiana Department of Workforce Development and Western Indiana Workforce Investment Board Inc. are hosting a virtual job fair highlighting dozens of healthcare jobs with Union Health.

The virtual job fair is scheduled to run from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (EDT) on Wednesday, May 20.

Union Health has dozens of clinical and non-clinical jobs available at locations in Terre Haute and Clinton. 

Presenters will cover each job opportunity in detail, along with benefits and how to apply. Those interested in the virtual job fair but unable to attend live can still register, as a recording will be sent via email the following day.

To register, visit  https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8587918494388083728

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. 

Tags

Recommended for you