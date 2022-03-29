A West Terre Haute man has been sentenced to home detention and probation after pleading guilty in connection with an August 2020 shooting off Pennington Road at Coal Creek that left one man dead in Vigo County.
Ryan Scott Dixon, 36, pleaded guilty to a lesser included charge of criminal confinement, a Level 6 felony, and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. He was ordered to serve one year in home detention followed by a year of formal probation.
Dixon faced no criminal charge in the shooting death of David Robinson, or in the shooting that injured Jeremy Robinson, the dead man’s son.
Dixon’s conviction is connected to his confrontation with Dennis Joseph, another man at the scene of the shooting.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Dixon was an initiator of the confrontation by chasing Joseph as Joseph tried to leave Coal Creek. Dixon slashed the tires of Joseph’s Jeep as he was trying to flee or retreat. Joseph was inside his vehicle when the windows were smashed out.
The affidavit said Joseph then fired a handgun at close range toward his attackers, with a bullet striking Jeremy Robinson in the arm. David Robinson then pointed his firearm at Joseph, who responded by firing his own handgun at David Robinson, killing him.
Police found David Robinson’s unholstered handgun underneath his body.
A special prosecutor reviewed the case and determined the shootings occurred in self-defense, but that Dixon’s conduct escalated the situation.
Meanwhile, a civil lawsuit has been settled between the estate of David Robinson, which sought damages against Joseph for the negligent discharge of a firearm, killing Robinson.
