The Commemorative Air Force will bring its AirPower History Tour to Terre Haute Regional Airport in August.
From Aug. 2 through 5, the event will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The lineup includes the the B-29 Superfortress “Fifi" and the B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil. " They will be accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman and a RC-45J Expeditor. The P-51 Mustang “Gunfighter” also will be making an appearance.
Aircraft will be offering rides each day. The P-51 will be offering rides beginning on Friday. The B-29 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m. The B-24 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 and 11:00 a.m.
Cockpit tours of the B-29 and B-24 will be available each day beginning at 9:00 a.m., and on Saturday and Sunday when the aircraft are done flying.
The aircraft will be staged at the Hoosier Aviation FBO ramp located at Terre Haute Regional Airport, 581 South Airport St., Terre Haute.
Access to the ramp is $20 for adults, $10 for youths age 11 through 17, and free for children age 10 and under. Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org, where additional information about the event may also be found.
