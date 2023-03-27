Vintage Runway Market invites shoppers to the Terre Haute Regional Airport from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to browse through more than 70 vendors and their selection of handmade goods, home decor, candles, soaps, jewelry, children's items, the latest trends in fashion from the best clothing boutiques around and more.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase and a cash bar will be available by Meier Winery and The Indiana Whiskey Company inside the Thompson Hangar. Several aircraft also will be on display on the ramp.
The airport is at 581 South Airport St. Admission is $5 per person; free for ages 12 and younger and can be paid for upon entering gate 7. There will be canvas bags given to morning and afternoon customers with coupons inside.
