Vintage Runway Market set for Saturday

In an effort to highlight small business and the Terre Haute Regional Airport, The Vintage Runway Market with 36 boutiques and shops will be held Saturday.
The Runway Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an entrance fee of $5 at the airport, 581 S Airport St., on the city’s east side.
The event is hosted by small business owners and sisters Kelsey Kyle of The Flower Box and Angie Burrus of High Five Collective. It is sponsored by Terre Haute Regional Airport and Hoosier Aviation.
The idea “is to highlight local, small businesses on the east side of Terre Haute. Kelsey wanted to do something a little bit smaller for the Christmas time and grow it to a couple of events next year at the airport, and we are going to try to tie it into one of our air events next year,” said Nicole Brown, co-owner of Hoosier Aviation.
The market will feature small businesses such as Meier Winery, District 6 Market, Clay City Pottery, The Burlap Teacher, Twisted Sisters Boutique, Family Fudge Company, Willow Rock Boutique, Goldfinch Boutique, Sweet Lou’s, ElleLeigh’s Country Cabin, The Huddle Grill & Chill, JW Watercolors, LC Glass Art, The Wood Crew, Sons’ Spice Co., Kara Lovell Ceramics, The Brown Lab and Rustic Magnolia Boutique.
Items include clothing, jewelry, wine, home decor, food, art pieces, ceramics, among other items.
