Vigo County School Corp. districtwide ILEARN results for spring 2023 are below state averages, but VCSC officials point to gains in math and a strong showing when compared to the state's largest urban school districts.
For the Vigo County School Corp., 31.8% of students in grades 3-8 were proficient in English/language arts, with 34.3% in math; 23.3% passed both.
Statewide, 40.7% of Indiana students in grades 3-8 were proficient in English/language arts, while 40.9% were proficient in math; 30.6% passed both, according to results released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Education.
Statewide results show a modest increase in math across all grade levels, with most grade levels remaining relatively stable in English/language arts, according to state officials.
But ILEARN scores still trail behind 2019 pre-pandemic results, and students who struggled before the pandemic are not making academic rebounds as fast as their peers.
Vigo County school superintendent Chris Himsel said in a statement that ILEARN results "are just one piece of a complex puzzle that measures student and district achievement."
Results are based on a standardized assessment instrument, and provide a comparison of how students performed in relation to other students, "but these results offer zero information about what kids know or don't know or about the quality of schools, districts, or educators," he stated.
When combined with other pieces of information — graduation rates, the number of dual credits earned, the results of locally created assessments, formative assessment results, the number of career credentials earned, classroom observations, etc., "We can successfully evaluate our overall programs," Himsel said.
VCSC results
According to the Karen Goeller, VCSC deputy superintendent, Vigo County students made gains in math scores and improved or stayed the same in eight of 15 tested content areas.
Tested areas are English/language arts and math in grades 3 through 8; science in grades 4 and 6; and social studies in grade 5.
VCSC students also performed in the top third among the state's 10 large urban districts, including first in grade 3 math and English; first in grade 4 science; and first in grade 5 social studies.
For Vigo County students in all tested areas across grades 3-8, math scores showed the most gains, improving in four of the six tested grades from spring 2022 to spring 2023.
"This is the second year for math scores to improve across the district; last year, from spring 2021 to spring 2022, math scores improved in five out of six tested grades," Goeller stated.
She noted "significant improvement" at the sixth, seventh, and eighth grades.
Goeller attributed the math achievement gains to curriculum coordinators, district math coaches, principals and teachers who are implementing strong math core programs, intervention programs, and pacing guides.
The district is participating in a Student Learning Recovery Grant program with United Way of the Wabash Valley that provides math coaching assistance. District ESSER funds were used to provide a spring after-school program in math enrichment.
Among the top 10 districts in the Indiana Urban Schools Association, VCSC students scored in the top three in all areas except at grade six English/language arts, where it scored fourth.
Spring 2023 ILearn results show that in English/language arts, results ranged from 34.5% of third graders to 33.4% of eighth-graders achieving proficiency. In grade 7, 28% passed.
In math, results ranged from 48% passing in third grade to 24.6% in eighth grade.
As far as individual school results, Lost Creek results showed the highest percentage of children reaching proficiency in English language arts (52.2%) and math (63.8%).
Last year in Vigo County, 32.4% of all test-takers were proficient in English/language arts; 33.7% in math and 23.4% in both.
State results
According to a presentation at Wednesday's meeting of the State Board of Education,
Among the takeaways statewide:
• Statewide ILEARN results reflect a modest increase in math across all grade levels.
— The highest increases were in grade four (1.3 percentage points), grade six (2.8 percentage points), and grade eight (1.6 percentage points).
• Most grade levels remained relatively stable in ELA.
— Grade six (1.8 percentage point increase) and grade seven (2.9 percentage point decrease) are the exception.
• As the state begins to see overall stabilization and improvement in proficiency, specific student populations are seeing improved growth.
— Black students have proficiency percentage point increases in both English/language arts (ELA) and math following the pandemic.
— Hispanic students, students eligible for free and reduced lunch, students in special education, as well as English learner students have proficiency percentage point increases in math specifically.
— Increased targeted support is still needed in English for middle school students, as well as English language learners.
Based on a National Center for Assessment review of post-pandemic learning recovery:
• Students are continuing to stabilize or accelerate/recover in math following the pandemic.
• The rate at which students are stabilizing or accelerating/recovering in English varies by student population.
• Students who were not proficient in English/language arts and math prior to the pandemic are not recovering at the same rate as their peers. Students who were proficient in English/language arts and math prior to the pandemic continue to stabilize and accelerate their rates of learning.
— Black students, as well as students eligible for free and reduced lunch, are now stabilizing across all grade levels in both language arts and math.
— Hispanic and English learners will need continued targeted support.
Changes in the works
According to Indiana Capital Chronicle, the State Board of Education is moving forward with a plan that involves new “streamlined” K-12 education standards to makes it easier for teachers to craft individualized lesson plans — which means updates are now on the way for ILEARN.
The board considered — but has not yet approved — part of the new assessment plan, which includes “flexible checkpoints” for schools to administer ILEARN preparation tests in language arts and math before the typical end-of-year summative tests.
