Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.