Vigo's Olympians show off their athletic side

Vigo County’s Special Olympics team showed off its prowess at bocce Saturday afternoon at Marks Field at Indiana State University.
Jason Whitt entertained the crowd, both with his skill with the bocce ball and his running commentary throughout his first match. “I’m good at this!” he exclaimed after taking a shot that particularly pleased him. “Ready?” he later asked onlookers. “Watch this.”
He and his teammate John Sullivan prevailed over their opponents, Mike Stewart and Janice Inman, also of Vigo County, with a 12-4 score, then teamed up with them for a four-on-four match with yet another Vigo County team. They won that match, as well, 8-2.
“I’m good at bocce — I’ve played it for a long time,” Whitt said afterwards. He’s also bowled, played basketball and participated in the cornhole toss in the fall.
Whitt said that knowing the crowd is watching and communicating is “exciting. I’m enjoying it.”
Sullivan, Whitt’s teammate, said, “Me and Jason played a good match. I wanted him to be my partner. I feel good having him for a partner.”
In joining Whitt and Sullivan in victory, Inman admitted, “The victory really doesn’t mean that much for me. It means more for me because I’m doing it for Ed Yaw [who died in 2020]. That was my main goal, to do it for him.”
Inman enjoys Whitt’s patter with the crowd, she said: “I like Jason Whitt a lot.”
In another four-on-four bocce match, Vigo County’s Joyce Julian, Connie Fox, Matthew Pope and Matthew Turner beat a team from Morgan County, 6-4.
Fox said of her teammates with whom she shared a victory, “I appreciate them — they’re my friends.” Bocce’s one of her favorite parts of the Special Olympics, she said, coupled with, “I like to go around and see stuff.”
The winners would all compete again on Sunday morning.
The heat wave thoughtfully subsided over the weekend for the Special Olympics, which also took place at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s aquatic center and a pair of local bowling alleys.
On Saturday morning at the Gibson Track and Field in the Sycamore Athletic complex, athletes competed in the 200-meter dash. Joshua Fletcher of Shelby County tore up the track in the race for his age group, leaving the pack far behind.
Understandably winded after the race, Fletcher said, “I’m at a place where there’s people like me who’ve had some kind of struggle like they didn’t fit in, and here I feel like I belong.”
Fletcher also won the 100-meter dash earlier in the day. “The 100’s my best event,” he said. “A long long time ago the 200 used to be.”
He started competing in the Special Olympics in 2008, but took up running in ‘02. “I just always wanted to race,” he said. “I like racing people.”
Earlier this month, Fletcher went to the national Special Olympics in Orlando, where he and his team won the relay race. He placed third in the 200-meter and fifth in the 100-meter dash. He previously had competed in Seattle, as well.
Becky Cashman of Ripley County likewise dominated her 200-meter dash, spending most of the race way out in front of other runners. “I just started as fast as I could and finished as fast. I feel good,” she said. “I didn’t know what I was going to get — I just wanted to have fun.” She also placed third in the 100-meter dash and fifth in the 400.
In a field adjacent to the track, kids competed in the standing long jump. A 25-meter motorized wheelchair obstacle race was scheduled for later in the day.
In the Olympic Village, snacks, activities and souvenirs were available. The Indiana State Police offered a pastime call the Giant Tumbling Tower — think Jenga on steroids — presided over by Master Trooper Tommy Walker of the Southeast Indiana district, who has been volunteering for the Special Olympics since 1984.
“I do it mainly because of the Special Olympics oath: ‘Let me win but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt,’” he explained. “That’s basically a life lesson for us as well, to give your all with all you’ve got. To see these Special Olympics athletes have the joy of participation and fellowship and friendship, I want to continue to make that happen by raising money and awareness for them.”
There was also a shoe shop operated by JD Finish Line for its fifth year. The company expected to give out 900 pairs of shoes over the weekend.
Marilyn Mullikin was in the long line outside the JD Finish Line tent with her son Trevor, a Vigo County athlete, to get him shoes.
Trevor played bocce; in the past, he had competed in bowling and track and field. “He loves it,” Marilyn said. “He’ll be 50 this year, so he’s been participating for 30 years, maybe.” Trevor’s participated at Happiness Bag even longer, starting when he was 16.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.