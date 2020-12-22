Vigo's Brad Anderson named Sagamore of the Wabash

Vigo County Commissioner Brad Anderson on Monday thought he was about to attend an internet meeting with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Instead, the governor used the opportunity, via Zoom, to present Anderson with the Sagamore of the Wabash, the highest honor an Indiana governor regularly bestows, second only to the Sachem, which is given, at most, to one person each year.
"This was all about the (award) presentation, so it was not a meeting, so they kind of tricked me on that," Anderson said with a chuckle. "It was neat. He had a lot of nice things to say about me, even.
"Of course, him and I have been friends for over 30 some years, when he first was with (former U.S. Rep. John) Hostettler," Anderson said. Holcomb at the time served as the congressman's district director.
"I thought it was nice after all the years," Anderson said of the award. "I have known him a long time. I got him on speed dial and he will answer the phone when I call and always returns calls. He is very good to work with and we have been friends, too," Anderson said.
Anderson, the current president of the Vigo County Board of Commissioners, has served on that board since 2012. Prior to that, he served on the Vigo County Council from 1994 to 2011.
He previously worked in the Indiana Department of Transportation from 1983 to 1988, as permit inspector and later headed the INDOT substation in Vigo County near Indiana 46 and Interstate 70. He also served as Honey Creek Township assessor from 1986 to 1990. He has worked as a Realtor for 32 years.
Additionally, Anderson served for 20 years as a state delegate and served for two years as the Vigo County Republican Party chairman.
Anderson worked closely with Holcomb to get Mitch Daniels elected governor. Holcomb previously served as deputy chief of staff for Daniels, and worked on Daniels' 2004 and 2008 gubernatorial campaigns, before Holcomb was elected as chairman of the Indiana Republican Party in 2011.
