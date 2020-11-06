Last week Vigo County reached an all-time high for new COVID-19 cases at 351.

This week, the county has already surpassed that number with 394 new cases as of 4 p.m. Friday. An additional 40 cases were reported after 4 p.m., said Joni Wise, health department administrator.

The health department’s website showed a total of 3,445 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic.

County data also shows 46 deaths attributed to COVID; 11 deaths attributed to other causes, in which the person tested positive for COVID; and one presumptive COVID death.

The increases in positive COVID cases are having an impact on Vigo County’s two hospitals.

At Union Health, spokeswoman Amanda Scott provided the following information:

“Our inpatient census for Union Hospital has been stretched these past few weeks,” she said.

The highest volume related to COVID-19 continues to be Union’s drive-thru clinic, which is averaging as many as 200 tests per day.

“Following the Halloween weekend, Union Health tested 226 patients on Monday and another 300 on Thursday. We also saw a new high in positive test results with 60 on Tuesday,” Scott said.

These elevated numbers reflect the continued risks of the virus, especially when the community lets its guard down, she said. “In spite of increased COVID-19 testing, Union Health continues to safely manage patient care.”

Terre Haute Regional Hospital “is seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 positives cases, reflective of the increased number of positive cases in the Wabash Valley,” said Rachel Kelley, chief nursing officer.

“While we are experiencing an uptick with COVID admissions, our overall inpatient volumes are representative of previous years, and are the types of cases we typically see this time of the year,” she said.

“We continue to keep an eye on our volumes and the demands that may be placed on our resources, staff, equipment, and are making swift and appropriate adjustments to ensure we provide high quality care to our community,” Kelley stated.