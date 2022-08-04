Vigo YMCA offers Senior Community Day

The Vigo County YMCA is hosting a Senior Community Day with activities and information about what the organization offers.
The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the YMCA. During that time, seniors can participate in chair yoga, silver sneakers, senior drumming and aqua Zumba. Tours of the facility will be offered, an hour of open pool time will be available and lunch will be provided.
The YMCA accepts Medicare and Medicaid, so seniors could receive a free membership.
Scott’s Custom Colors is sponsoring the event.
