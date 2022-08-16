Vigo workers want better security at annex

Nearly 80 county employees have signed a letter asking security be improved at the Vigo County Government Center at First and Oak streets in Terre Haute.
Vigo County Assessor Kevin Gardner read the letter to county commissioners on Tuesday.
“We come to you not only as Vigo County employees but also as Vigo County taxpayers,” Gardner said. “We feel that we deserve the same level of protection as other county employees, the courthouse and juvenile center for example.
“The annex building or government building,” Gardner said, “is the only building without proper protection against outside threats that desire to harm the government building and its employees.
“The commissioners set forth a proactive plan of action. We do need this building secured, regardless of the expense, as it will be nothing compared to the lawsuits that will follow when something happens,” Gardner said.
Gardner noted that an entrance should be manned by trained professionals, armed security guards during building hours, metal detectors, X-ray machines at the point of entry and public access should be limited to the northeast door only. Also, a paging system with color code alerts for all emergencies is needed.
“Our hope is that action is taken before tragedy. In the current year, the annex building has been on lockdown four times, more than any past years. (In) each lockdown, there has been no clear direction, only confusion and hesitation, which in an emergency will cost lives,” Gardner said.
“Please be proactive and take the Vigo County employees’ safety seriously, our lives depend on it,” he said. Gardner added that “it is sad that we are in an environment where something like this is required.”
Gardner asked the letter, signed by 77 employees, also be submitted to the Vigo County Council.
Earlier this month, the Vigo County Council tabled a request that includes a $1.2 million new front entrance to the government building with a metal detector and bag-checking X-ray machine with a permanent space for a security officer. All other county entrances would be closed.
That project would come from $20.76 million the county has received in American Rescue Plan federal funds. Other proposals were made as well, including $2.1 million for 17 drainage projects.
Commissioner President Chris Switzer said previous commissioners had sought to make a secured entrance, but did not have funding. A $140,000 plan was dropped after it was discovered the front section of the building had sunk. A redesign was then undertaken through RQAW (engineering/architect) with the new proposed entrance, he said.
“It is a million dollars and that is worth one life to me,” Switzer said. “It is worth one life to [Commissioners] Mike [Morris] and Brendan [Kearns]. This plan was fully developed. We spent nine months with Sheriff [John] Plasse and [County Engineer/Highway Director] Larry Robbins, and [Vigo County Recorder] Diana Smith has a formed a team to make sure we secure this building.
“Sure, we can throw up a metal detector and X-ray machine, but how do folks get to the bathroom and get around all of that to the rest of the building,” Switzer said, adding the new entrance must meet requirements of the American With Disabilities Act as well as security.
“This [government] building has not be updated in god knows how long,” Switzer said.
Kearns said the increased cost for a new entrance is from the need for X-ray and metal detectors, adding he and Switzer have been threatened.
“The issue is real,” he said. “Is spending $1 million to protect your employees smart? Absolutely it is smart,” he said.
“The commissioners’ task is to run the building, to keep everything safe. The sheriff department’s is to provide the security. The commissioners and sheriff’s department work hand in hand to ensure our safety,” Kearns said. “This is not something that we just whipped up and said hey let’s build an addition. We have been working on this ARPA money and these projects.”
Morris said the ARP funding is needed to improve both access and security to the county building.
