Vigo women of color react to seeing Harris take oath

Valerie Hart-Craig hasn’t always been a Kamala Harris fan.

“I knew her prosecutor’s background in California,” said Hart-Craig, who is assistant director of the Charles Brown African-American Cultural Center at Indiana State University. As a prosecutor, Harris enforced laws that disproportionately sent Black men to prison.

But since then, Hart-Craig has looked at Harris’ record in the U.S. Senate and saw that Harris has supported legislation good for women and women of color.

So on Wednesday, Hart-Craig rejoiced when Harris was sworn in as vice president of the United States, becoming the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American to hold the office.

“It made me feel pretty excited,” said Hart-Craig, also past president of the Greater Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP.

Hart-Craig was a huge Michelle Obama fan when Obama served as First Lady. “She was awesome but she was not in power.” While Harris is not president, “She will be able to effect change in a way Michelle could not.”

The Biden/Harris team has many challenges to respond to, and they need a grace period to get things done, she said. “A lot of damage has been done, especially this past year.”

But Hart-Craig said she will hold them accountable.

While Democrats have captured control of the Senate, “It still has to be bipartisan to get things done,” she said. The Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties, giving Vice President Harris the tiebreaking vote.

“We realize the work is truly just beginning for both of them,” Hart-Craig said.

A year from now, she hopes to see progress made to mend the country.

“We’re fragmented on so many different levels,” on Black/white issues, immigration issues and response to COVID-19, she said. “I’m hopeful this time next year, we can say we have seen some improvement, especially in those three areas.”

Tess Brooks-Stephens, pastor of Allen Chapel, said watching Harris take the oath of office was “overwhelming. I’m extremely elated to see a woman in that position, to see a woman of color in that position. It’s like a double bonus.”

Harris is a graduate of a Howard University, an HBCU [historically black college or university]. Brooks-Stephens graduated from Texas Southern University, a public historically black university.

“One of the things you learn at an HBCU is to always groom for excellence and to bring your ‘A’ game every time,” Brooks-Stephens said. Students also learn “not to take no for an answer but to look for another avenue.”

She believes Harris probably has encountered some barriers and had to search for other avenues to obtain her goals.

Younger generations, including her daughter, are “overjoyed” about Harris becoming vice president. Her daughter is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the same sorority as Harris.

“She feels she can obtain her heart’s desires. It definitely gives younger generations a renewed aspiration and strength that they can obtain their goals,” Brooks-Stephens said. “For older generations, it’s nice to see they’ve come to fruition” through Harris’ achievement.

Brooks-Stephens ran for Terre Haute City Council in 2019.

Dr. Janie Myers, Vigo County coroner and the first African American woman elected to a countywide office here, said she’s “extremely happy” on two fronts. Not only is Harris the first female, African-American and Indian-American U.S. vice president, both Myers and Harris are members of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the oldest African American sorority in the country.

“I think people always look up to people they can emulate and follow,” Myers said. “It’s nice to see somebody who hasn’t been in that role before” inspire others and show them “they can do it if they want to,” as long as they work hard to achieve their goals.

For Dominique Morefield, one of the organizers of Reform Movement of Terre Haute, “I think it’s inspiring to be able to finally see not only a woman, but a woman of color in that position.”

Growing up, looking at people who were famous, she had very few role models of color, she said. “There were plenty of role models, but I didn’t know about them.” As she has gotten older, the stories of women of color who have been influential in history have become better known, she said. “We’re making history as well.”

“I’m really thankful and I can’t imagine how it feels to other women, young women and little girls out there,” she said.

