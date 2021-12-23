Excluding one minor technical change, voting districts in Vigo County for the Board of Commissioners and County Council will remain unchanged.
While Indiana’s congressional and state legislative boundaries were redrawn following the 2020 Census, voting districts also have to be set for county offices. Dec. 31 is the deadline to redraw those boundaries.
Vigo County’s voting districts for commissioners and county council have remained largely unchanged since 2000.
However, in 2011 some precincts were renumbered.
“When commissioners approved that, they inadvertently made the 2000 voting district ordinance incorrect” with a wrong property description of Precinct 3B in Harrison Township, said Scott Barbour, the county’s geographic information system director, who reviewed the voting districts to ensure descriptions matched a voting district map.
That error moved the precinct into commissioner District 1, however, it is shown on a district map as being in commissioner District 3.
“This precinct was always in District 3, which runs up the middle of the county. These districts, by law, have to be contiguous, and that precinct has to remain there” to keep precincts in District 3 contiguous. District 3 runs north to south up the middle of the county.
Under state law, a legal description in the county ordinance supersedes a map.
However, in this case, the map was correct, so Vigo County Commissioners last week voted to correct the legal description, returning Precinct 3B into District 3. The vote also kept the voting districts, for commissioners and county council, unchanged.
By law, commissioners establish the voting districts.
“I think we have done our due diligence [to set voting districts] and the legal description is correct,” Commissioner President Mike Morris said after commissioners voted to correct the legal description.
Commissioner Chris Switzer said county officials had to work quickly as the county received Census information late and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb did not give approval of redistricting until Oct. 4.
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a six-month delay to the release of all Census data, including the population data used to conduct redistricting. This data typically arrives in March, and the new congressional and state legislative boundaries are drawn and approved before the Indiana General Assembly adjourns in April.
The delay meant officials had to complete work in about six weeks, instead of six months, Switzer said.
Barbour said the voting districts remained the same as the county’s population “did not change much from the previous census.”
Vigo County’s population in the 2020 Census is 106,153, ranking 17th largest out of 92 counties in the state. However, the county had a decrease of 1,695 people between 2010 and 2020, marking a 1.6% population decline.
Reporter Howard Greninger
