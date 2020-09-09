Vigo voting centers set for general election

Three voting centers will be open 28 days prior to the Nov. 3 presidential election, under a vote center plan the Vigo County Election Board approved Wednesday.
One new addition is The Meadows shopping center at 2800 Poplar St.
"This (site) was on our wish list a few years ago," said Kara Anderson, board president. "We are grateful to the owners of The Meadows."
Anderson said the shopping center had been in the voter center plan as a early vote site, but not a 28-day site. The board learned Wednesday it was approved for a longer use for a site located in the basement of the shopping center and next to a public elevator.
The 28-day sites open Oct. 6 and are at The Meadows on Terre Haute's east side; the Vigo County Annex at First and Oak streets; and Haute City Center mall at 3401 South U.S. 41.
The vote centers will be open Monday through Friday, and two Saturdays, October 24 and October 31. The annex will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the mall and shopping center will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
An additional five vote centers will open five days prior to the election.
Those five-day sites include the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District, 3230 E. Haythorne; West Vigo Elementary School Conference Center, which is located behind the school at 501 W. Olive Street, West Terre Haute; International Union of Operating Engineers, 6801 South U.S. 41; IBEW Local 725 at 5675 East Hulman Drive; and the Indiana National Guard, at 3614 Maple Ave.
On election day, the county will have 18 voting centers.
The additional sites include Booker T. Washington Community Center, 1101 S 13th St.; Vigo County Public Library at 7th and Poplar streets; the Pimento Firehouse, at 2389 E. Cottom Drive; Boot City Oprey at 11904 S US Hwy 41; Maryland Community Church, at 4700 S. Indiana 46; Otter Creek Fire Department Station No. 2 in Sandcut, called the Sandcut firehouse, at 5970 E Rio Grande Avenue; American Legion Post No. 104 at 2690 Fort Harrison Rd; New Goshen Volunteer Fire Department at 9113 North U.S. Highway 150, West Terre Haute; Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 157 training center at 8707 E Milner Ave; and Indiana State University Student Union building.
Election Day vote center hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vigo County had 19 voting centers in 2016 and 21 voting centers in 2018.
However, while there are a fewer number of vote centers sites, this election has three, instead of one, vote centers open 28 days prior to the election, said Kara Anderson, board president.
"We also are using bigger voting sites for social distancing" and putting some precincts together, she said.
Vote boxes
The League of Women Voters, as well as Reform Movement of Terre Haute, have advocated for the use of drop boxes for absentee ballots.
Anderson said Indiana law requires an absentee ballots be mailed through the U.S. Postal Service or be dropped off in person, either by the voter, a family member or an attorney.
"The drop box is not something that the state of Indiana as this time has given us authority to do," Anderson said. "The state law would have to be changed."
Democrat board member John Kesler said voters can bring their absentee ballots "to the courthouse. The courthouse is closed, but it is open for absentee ballots, so they have a location for you to bring in your ballot," Kesler said.
Carly Schmitt, president of the League of Women Voters of Vigo County and an associate professor of political science at Indiana State University, says vote boxes are needed.
"I would say that is a really nice luxury for people who have the ability to walk and stand and do that and also for people who have the time to do that, but that is just not representative of what our community needs right now," Schmitt said after the meeting.
Schmitt said a vote box encourages voter participation
"We need something that is easy, that is safe and secure, and that allows anyone at any time to submit their ballot," Schmitt said.
Scmitt said Tippecanoe County in the primary election used a drop box. She said the motivation for such as box "emerged from what is going on with the pandemic, the U.S. Postal Service, but more importantly the needs of our community. In light of Vigo County's low voter turnout, we wanted to be part of the movement for local election boards to have some leeway in making decisions for what is best for their communities. We think Vigo County needs to be at the forefront of encouraging a more participatory democracy."
Other voting news
In other business, Anderson said a notice from the Indiana Secretary of State will require the board to notify voters when officials see a mismatch signature on the back of an absentee mail-in ballot envelope.
Anderson said if a voter has previously signed for voter registration and a mail-in ballot is submitted where "the signatures don't match, they become a provisional ballot," she told the board. The voter must then show the election board the signatures match or that the signature on the envelope is that of the voter.
"It is another check and balance on who is filling out the ballot," Anderson said.
Anderson, after the meeting, said election officials "anticipate a lot of mail-in ballots. I would not surprise me to see it be 50-50" for the number of mail-in ballots compared to in-person ballots cast, she said. "But we have had feed back on folks wanting to vote in person, so we are trying to offer as much as we can and with this (vote center) plan, we have done that," Anderson said.
If using a mail-in ballot, Anderson stressed that a vote should request a ballot now and return the ballot via mail soon, as ballots are to be received by noon Nov. 3.
To request an absentee ballot, registered voters can call the Vigo County Clerk’s Absentee Voting Office at 812-462-3235 or visit IndianaVoters.com to apply.
Voters who call will be sent an application through the mail and are to fill it out and sent it back. By using the web site, voters will fill out the application online. All absentee ballot applications must be received by October 22 in order to vote by mail.
Approved applicants will be sent a ballot via mail to fill out and submit to the Vigo County Clerk’s Office by noon on Nov. 3.
