With all but 2 precincts counted, the casino question appeared to cruise to a decisive victory on Tuesday, with the pro-casino choice tallying nearly two-thirds of the votes cast.
A bit after 8 p.m. with 86 of 88 precincts accounted for, the yes votes outstripped the no votes 15,145 to 8,729, or a split of 63.44 percent in favor and and 36.56 against.
The questions posed to voters countywide was, "Shall inland casino gaming be permitted in Vigo County?"
The Indiana Gaming Commission will take applications from potential casino operators until Dec. 1.
The Vigo County Clerk's website showed 24,901 ballots cast with a total registered voter base of 70,639, marking turnout at around 34.1%.
With ballots from 12 of 14 Vigo County voting centers tallied, votes in favor of a Terre Haute area casino continue to hold a strong lead.
As of about 7:41 p.m., the tally was 13,787 votes in favor of a casino and 7,939 opposed, or a split of 63.45% in favor to 36.54% opposed.
Should the referendum pass, the Indiana Gaming Commission will take applications from potential casino operators until Dec. 1.
With the votes from 10 of 14 voting centers counted, votes in favor of a Terre Haute area casino were running strongly in front of votes against.
As of about 7:20 p.m., the tally was 12,270 votes in favor and 6,994 opposed, or a split of about 63.7% percent to 36.3%
Countywide voter response to the question, "Shall inland casino gaming be permitted in Vigo County?" will open or at least temporarily close the door to a Terre Haute-area casino.
