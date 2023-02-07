Vigo County Commissioners on Tuesday submitted a plan to the Vigo County Council to spend $20.76 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The commissioners are targeting housing, youth services, small business and non-profits, infrastructure and transportation, animal services and disabled services. The Vigo County Council which will vote on the plan’s funding at its Feb. 14 meeting.
The Wabash River Regional Development Authority, which spans six counties, received $20 million in READI funds in late 2021. About half of those funds are targeted for Vigo County, however, the READI grants require matching dollars to generate $100 million in investment. Commissioners propose using some ARPA funds to meet those matching funds.
However, the first measure of the plan is aimed at growing the county’s population. Commissioners seek $5 million to put toward new housing incentives.
That matches a $5 million plan by the city, marking $10 million total for that effort.
Commissioner Chris Switzer said the county would focus on housing in the county and the city on housing within city limits, but the combined funding presents a unified effort to increase housing stock in an effort to increase population.
However, Switzer said commissioners over the past year have met with Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett in effort not to duplicate American Rescue Plan spending. Commissioners then met with County Council members over the past two months for a plan “that will transformationally change Vigo County as a whole,” he said.
Under the commissioners plan, ARPA funds used to meet the matching requirement of state READI grants include:
• $3 million to the Indiana State University Early Childhood Learning Center for child care. “We know the issue of child care and what it means for our workforce is important,” said Betsy Peperak, chief financial officer for RJL Solutions, which presented the plan to the council on behalf of the commissioners.
• $75,000 to the Terre Haute Children’s Museum for a feasibility study on closing a section of 8th Street between Wabash Avenue and Ohio Street for an outdoor play space.
• $750,000 for a West Central Business Hub in the former Hulman & Co. building at Ninth and Wabash Avenue.
• $500,000 for a proposed St. Mary-of-the-Woods Equine Event Center. The college is only one of 20 nationwide that offers a bachelor’s degree in equine studies. The college participates in 23 events a year, with up to eight events in Vigo County.
• $500,000 for Rose-Hulman Ventures to build a new facility near the campus of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
• $225,000 to the Swope Art Museum for its capital campaign to update the museum building, its elevator and convert its third floor into a multi-functional space.
In other funding, commissioners propose:
• $2 million toward increasing programing for incarcerated youth. Vigo County’s juvenile center is one of 13 in the state and accepts youth from 30 Indiana counties. Some of this includes mental health programing and working with the Vigo County School Corp.
• $1 million in loans and grants to local non-profits and small businesses. The funds would help support those agencies that did not receive aid during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds would be distributed through grants, likely overseen by the United Way of the Wabash Valley.
• $2.1 million toward county roads and culverts and repairs. The county has 17 water and sewer projects that include pipe or culvert replacement. Commissioners last year sought this same funding from the council, which did not vote on the funding, with members saying they wanted to see a plan first for all ARPA funds.
• $250,000 to the Terre Haute Human Society to expand its facility to have a special access for the county sheriff’s department and city police to bring animals.
• $750,000 to Happiness Bag Inc.’s capital campaign for an 11,000-square foot building expansion. Happiness Bag serves about 250 people and provides West Central Indiana’s only recreational facility for people with disabilities.
• Commissioners would hold back $4.6 million for future projects, including business recruitment/incentives and possibly further READI grant matches.
ARPA funds are to be committed by December 2024 and must be spent by December 2026. Vittoria Meyer, vice president of communications for RJL Solutions, said commissioners would return to the council to seek approval of any spending of the $4 million in uncommitted funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.