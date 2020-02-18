A bridge in southern Vigo County is being targeted for use in Prairie Creek Park once its replacement is plugged into federal- and state funded-programs.
The 75-foot bridge built in 1941 to span Prairie Creek is located on French Drive east of Indiana 63 and west of Prairie Creek Park. The bridge is an example of the need to increase maintenance on bridges throughout the county, said Vigo County Engineer/Highway Director Larry Robbins.
Robbins said he has 401 maintenance items for the county's 200 bridges, ranging from new guardrail to painting.
"If this bridge had regular painting maintenance we may have been able to keep if for several more years. It costs at least $1 million to replace bridges," Robbins said.
Robbins will lead a newly restructured county highway department, aimed at improving efficiencies, approved last week by the Vigo County Council.
The Vigo County Board of Commissioners Tuesday appointed Bob James as the new highway superintendent. James previously served as assistant superintendent.
Commissioners appointed Kara Wright as county human resources director. Wright previously worked at Columbian Home Products. She replaces Connie Flood, who took a job out of state. Commissioners also appointed Tommy Roberts as highway maintenance supervisor.
Commissioners approved a $156,300 contract for engineering services with Beam, Longest & Neff for design work to move the historic iron truss bridge known as Bridge No. 77. The county will seek funds for relocation of the bridge, slated to be relocated on the north side of a pond at Prairie Creek Park to allow pedestrians to get from a parking lot to a shelter across the pond.
"We have over 200 bridges that we maintain in Vigo County, as we maintain all the bridges in the city of Terre Haute as well," said Commissioner President Brad Anderson. "This is just to start design work to move this bridge."
Commissioner Judith Anderson said the bridge was on a federal-aid replacement program in 2001, but has been on and off a replacement plan.
"Several times we have had it on the program and for some reason the funding would get cut. I also had to give up that bridge (in her commissioner district) in order to get another bridge in dire need" of replacement, Anderson said.
Robbins said because the bridge is considered historic, "the state makes us go through an environmental process. We have to look at that bridge and reuse it. We usually just can't tear it down," he said after the commissioner meeting.
The Indiana Department of Transportation, in coordination with the Federal Highway Administration and the Indiana State Historic Preservation Office, has an historic bridge preservation program to ensure alternative uses are considered.
"The state wants us to preserve that and while bridges like this cannot carry vehicular traffic anymore, they can carry pedestrian traffic and light duty traffic, such as mowers, so we try to move these bridges into a setting where it can be used," Robbins said.
