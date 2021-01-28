The Vigo County Veterans Treatment Court this week announced it has graduated its 30th participant.
To date, 80% of treatment court graduates have not reoffended, according to a news release from the court.
The court is a rigorous program lasting 18 to 24 months and requiring twice weekly drug screening; daily call ins to the drug screening line; weekly case management meetings; twice monthly court appearances and compliance with all recommended treatment.
In about four and a half years of operation, 4,641 drug screens have been administered. Of these, only about 4.5% of those screens were positive for alcohol or illicit substances. In the same time period, the program has had only one failure to appear by a participant.
Also part of the program are giveback hours. Each participant, after the first phase, is required to complete 10 hours a month of donated service to an organization of their choosing.
After a thorough review, the Veterans Treatment Court in August 2020 received its second three-year certification as a Problem Solving Court by the Supreme Court of Indiana and the Indiana Office of Court Services.
The program, presided over by Judge John T. Roach, is a collaboration among the court, the VA, the public defender’s office, the prosecutor’s office, the probation department, community corrections, law enforcement, Hamilton Center, Work One, Mental Health America and many other community partners — without whom the program would not succeed.
The court's mission is to promote public safety; reduce recidivism; identify the reasons veterans find themselves involved in the criminal justice system; provide them with the treatment and services they need; celebrate their successes; hold them accountable for their mistakes; and return veterans to successful, productive lives. The court is dedicated to leaving no veteran behind.
