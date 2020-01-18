A traffic stop in southern Vigo County on Friday afternoon resulted in the arrest of an Indianapolis man and the seizure of drugs and paraphernalia.
Scott Garrett, 50, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
He is being held in Vigo County jail and his bond is $10,000, with 10% allowed. He is due in Vigo Division Court 5 at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Police stopped Garrett on U.S. 41 near French Drive for going left of center, according to a news release from Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames.
Police said they detected suspicious activity and searched the vehicle. The trooper said he found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Garrett was then given and failed a sobriety test, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.