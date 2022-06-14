Tourism in Vigo County could be headed toward a new financial record this year.
That’s based on hotel overnight stays, which generates money from a county innkeeper’s tax. And that’s if late summer and fall sporting events bring in attendees as expected, said David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“We will have to see if people will come to event in the masses like they have,” Patterson said Tuesday.
Despite higher gas prices, Patterson said many people will travel to watch family members compete “but they may be more selective on how often they travel.”
There are numerous college and high school cross country events slated for the end of July through November, Pattersons said, as well as events such as Special Olympics Indiana this weekend and the 72nd Girls State Junior Golf Tournament June 22-24 at the Country Club of Terre Haute.
“We have had as good a spring as I can recall” for tourism events, Patterson said. “I am hoping we may reach the $3 million point, as $2.6 million has been our high water mark” in revenue collection. “We just have to watch July through September to see how many people will travel, or if people travel, will there be fewer coming.”
From January through May, the Convention and Visitors Bureau has generated more than $906,500, up from more than $571,600 for the same time last year.
Overall, last year the county collected $2,414,820 from the innkeepers tax.
The Vigo County Tourism Commission, which oversees the bureau, met Tuesday. The bureau has a cash balance of more than $4.3 million as of the end of May, which in part is used to fund a bond payment for the Terre Haute Convention Center.
The bureau pays $250,000 annually on a $5 million commitment to the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board, which built the convention center.
The commission voted to support an event headed to the convention center in October. The commission approved $5,000 to Project Never Broken, a non-profit dedicated to supporting law enforcement. The group will hold its second annual “National Law Enforcement Survival Summit” on Oct. 11-14th, reserving 200 hotel rooms.
The event will bring 17 national trainers, with an opening reception at The Ohio Building. The convention will include a private event at Top Guns in Terre Haute, which has firearm training facilities.
